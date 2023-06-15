Lizzie Batten’s friends call her the mayor.

Most of the 20-year-old’s best memories dance through the streets of North Myrtle Beach—literally.

One and two. Three and four. Five. Six.

And when she brings friends that she meets while attending the University of South Carolina to her hometown, paved with rich dancing history and generations of jitterbugs frequenting the Main Street beachside bars, her friends are shocked at just how many people know her, hence them nicknaming her the mayor.

Batten is a junior shagger.

And she comes from a family of shaggers.

Once when she brought some friends she met at college to her home in North Myrtle Beach, Batten said she was only gone for a few minutes when she returned to catch her mom teaching her friends shag basics out on the deck.

It wasn’t surprising to her, though, just funny and characteristic of a Batten.

And a Duke.

Batten’s grandma, Judy Duke, is in the Shag Hall of Fame.

Duke instilled in Batten that even though the guy traditionally leads in the shag dance, that the girl still has just as much to bring.

“My grandma was the one who really told me to quit letting the guy have all the fun,” she said. “She really pioneered that for me.”

Batten said that learning how to walk and learning how to shag happened at about the same time and that most young shaggers have that experience.

…

The Shag was made the official state dance of South Carolina in 1984, according to the state house website.

It’s mostly done to beach music at 120 to 140 beats per minute.

Sam Cooke, Earl Bostic and Dominoes are among some popular shag music artists. This kind of music is sometimes called beach music.

Norfleet Jones, a long-time shagger living in the Grand Strand, said that North Myrtle Beach is the mecca of shag.