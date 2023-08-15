A North Myrtle Beach hotel tower project has taken another step in the development process.

The city's Board of Zoning Appeals approved variances on Thursday, paving the way forward for the Compass by Margaritaville hotel development along the city's Ocean Boulevard.

BZA chairperson William McGonigal walked out of the room to recuse himself early in the Aug. 10 meeting because one of his development projects, the Compass by Margaritaville hotel, was a main discussion point.

McGonigal applied for several zoning variances for the project proposed for 1717 S. Ocean Blvd., three of which were approved by the board unanimously. One variance requesting the installation of pool and air conditioning equipment on the side of the building was withdrawn for a future meeting.

McGonigal said after the meeting that the main reason that multiple zoning appeals were needed was because of the parcel being in an overlay district which allows for higher density and building heights, but that the parcel still had zoning rules from before the overlay district was approved. McGonigal purchased the property for $1.2 million in 1997.

One variance asked to increase the allowed size of signage on the building. City code states that 100 square feet of signage is allowed. The applicant requested about 1,000 square feet, but the board determined that 800 square feet of that was not a sign, but an artistic mural. Renderings showed that it would be difficult to see the name atop the 16-story, 163 room hotel if the lettering of the hotel name was only 100 square feet. The 800 square feet in question was a picture of a compass rose extending down the side of the building below the name of the hotel, Compass by Margaritaville.

North Myrtle Beach City Code defines a sign as “Any device, fixture, painting (excluding artistic murals with no commercial message), or visual image using words, graphics, symbols, numbers, or letters designed and used for the purpose of communicating a message or attracting attention.”