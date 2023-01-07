Dana Crowell takes the post and badge as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tommy Dennis receives the robe from Dean Mureddu on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Dennis has retired as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief and begins his tenure as an associate judge with the city. Mureddu is the city’s municipal judge. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tommy Dennis has retired as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief and begins his tenure as an associate judge with the city of North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Dennis started with the city’s police department in 1997 and was promoted to chief in 2020. After he was sworn in, his first official act was to swear in Dana Crowell as the new police chief. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tommy Dennis (right) has retired as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief and begins his tenure as an associate judge with the city of North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Dennis started with the city’s police department in 1997 and was promoted to chief in 2020. After he was sworn in, his first official act was to swear in Dana Crowell (left) as the new police chief. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Tommy Dennis (left) has retired as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief and begins his tenure as an associate judge with the city of North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Dennis started with the city’s police department in 1997 and was promoted to chief in 2020. After he was sworn in, his first official act was to swear in Dana Crowell (right) as the new police chief. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kadien Griffin hugs her mother Dana Crowell after Crowell is sworn in as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Jaci Griffin hugs her mother Dana Crowell after Crowell is sworn in as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kali Griffin hugs her mother Dana Crowell after Crowell is sworn in as the North Myrtle Beach Police Chief on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She has served in the city’s force for 20 years. Crowell is the eighth police chief since the city was incorporated in 1968 and she is the department’s first female police chief. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney speaks in the ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said that Crowell is prepared for the job.
“I have watched her grow,” she said. “[Crowell] is smart, she’s well educated.”
Crowell’s family, including her three daughters and husband, who is an assistant police chief in Louisville, Kentucky, showered her with hugs at the conclusion of Friday’s ceremony at city hall.
“Through the years, these three girls have sacrificed more than anyone else,” Crowell said during her closing remarks. “My family has always been my rock and they have always been there for me. It is not easy being a mom. And it’s not easy being a police officer. Those are two very difficult jobs.”
First responders from all over the county came to celebrate Crowell and Dennis, further modeling the team spirit Mahaney said he was looking for in selecting North Myrtle Beach’s next police chief.
“It’s empowering to have two [female police chiefs],” Amy Prock, the chief of police for the City of Myrtle Beach, said. “It’s so imperative to have the relationships that we have here in Horry and Georgetown counties with the 15th Judicial Circuit.
"Dana has been a partner for years as has Tommy, but her growth in this community as well as her growth here in the Horry County area will help the department, but as far as the continued empowerment of females in law enforcement and in overall leadership, I think that it is incredible and very exciting for mentoring young females for law enforcement.”
Crowell, now wearing the badge Dennis wore while he upheld the position, said everything her department will do will be for the good of the community.
“We’re going to continue to make our city safe and protect our citizens,” she said.
