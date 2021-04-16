A former North Myrtle Beach Middle School student, who suffered a serious brain injury during a football game, and his mother were awarded a total of $850,000 after a 7-hour jury deliberation Thursday.

Sarah Wood, the mother of Logan Wood, who is now a senior in high school in Aiken, filed the lawsuit against Horry County Schools in October 2017, alleging the school failed to adhere to safety practices and concussion and head-trauma protocols.

Amy Lawrence-Lovely, an attorney for the Woods, said the verdict was a relief after a 4-year-long case. Lawrence-Lovely said the hope from the start of the case was that the school district would recognize the need for more athletic trainers and strong protocols to protect young athletes.

“I hope and pray that this verdict sends a clear message that it is necessary going forward,” she said.

According to the verdict, Logan received $825,000 and Sarah received $25,000. Lawrence-Lovely said the amount awarded to the Woods family is unheard of in Horry County.

“It’s a really big deal to get that kind of verdict in Horry County,” she said.

The lawsuit alleged during a football game, Logan was hit by multiple players, though the last play of the second quarter had ended. Logan told the coaching staff at the time that he was having difficulty with his balance and he could be seen staggering down the sidelines. Despite showing “outward signs” of confusion, loss of balance and visual impairment, he was put back into the game to play during the third quarter.

After the game, which happened in October 2016, Logan was immediately diagnosed with a serious brain injury, which resulted in being unable to attend class due to the loss of short-term and long-term memory.

The jury found that Horry County School District acted with gross negligence when allowing Logan to play without an athletic trainer present for the team and when failing to assess Logan of signs and symptoms of a concussion, according to the verdict. The jury did not find Horry County School District acted negligently in failing to train the coaching staff regarding post-concussive syndrome and second impact syndrome, the verdict states.

Horry County Schools Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the school district is "disappointed in the outcome of this matter."

"As legal options are being considered, the District has no further comment," she added.

Logan is currently a senior in high school and has since suffered from cognitive issues, causing him to have to stay after school for extra help and see a neurologist once a month, Lawrence-Lovely said.

“He’s come a long way and we are really proud of him,” she said.