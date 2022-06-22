Cherry Grove fire

A structure fire on 28th Avenue North and Duffy Street in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. Photo courtesy the city of North Myrtle Beach

Three people were hospitalized after a Wednesday morning structure fire in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach, the city said in a Facebook post. 

Three homes were involved in the fire, the city said, and a nearby home was damaged from exposure to the flames. Crews were still on the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Calabash Fire Department assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the city said.

