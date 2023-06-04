A pop-up farmers market in North Myrtle Beach will be bringing locals fresh produce, creative crafts, homemade candles and other locally sourced items every Friday through the year.
“We handcraft and curate all natural, fresh ingredient, non-alcoholic beverage mixers,” said vendor Erik Washington with Cane Collective SC. “It’s a healthier alternative to processed ingredients out of a can and we support locally because we use a lot of ingredients that are locally sourced from our local growers and farmers that are in the region.”
Washington said he frequents a lot of farmers markets throughout the county each week such as the farmers market in Surfside Beach on Tuesdays.
And Washington said he sees a lot of the vendors present at the North Myrtle Beach farmers market who also vend at the other local markets. It’s like a community, he said.
Some of the vendors host their passion projects at the farmers market. In other words, many of them have full time careers but have side passions and hobbies that they like to share with the community through these pop-up markets.
“I’m a performer and I’ve had issues with my knees and such and so I have been looking for something creative to do that didn’t have to do with performing arts, so I just kind of tried to find myself through other outlets and started candle making,” said vendor Savannah Rion of All Things Savvy Co. “It’s something nice to do outside of what I went to school for. It’s fun to do and I enjoy it a lot.”
These pop-up markets throughout the Grand Strand are products of the Waccamaw Market Cooperative, a nonprofit that operates in Horry and Georgetown counties.
Here is a list of the pop-ups the nonprofit has on the schedule nowadays throughout Horry County:
- Surfside Beach: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 19 on the corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive North
- Conway: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 28 under the Main Street bridge
- Myrtle Beach: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 16 at The Market Common
- Coastal Carolina University: April 19, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Prince Lawn
North Myrtle Beach's market is located behind city hall and will be happening every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 15.
