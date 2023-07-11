The North Myrtle Beach city council on Monday approved an assessment for property owners in the Cherry Grove special district of $1,821.07 for single family properties and $1,256.54 for condos.
The total revenue for debt service and administrative expenses needed for 2023-24 is $765,541.41.
In 2015, the city of North Myrtle Beach set up a special district to pay for dredging the canals in the Cherry Grove section of the city.
Many of the man-made canals were dug in the 40s and 50s and had become so full of silt that many properties sat on dry land at low tide. The Cherry Grove Improvement District was set up to pay most of the costs of dredging the canals and waterways.
Initially homeowners and property owners were told that the project would cost around $13 million and each of the owners could be billed up to $24,000 spread out over 10 years.
The city provided updates to the issuance of the first Cherry Grove Assessment bond in 2017 and will continue until the second Assessment Bond that was issued in November 2022 is paid off in April 2028.
The assessment billing will be issued in the fall.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley said Monday night’s action was a formality to get the second dredging paid for.
In other actions, the council chose Mayor Pro Tem Jay Baldwin to represent the city on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission.
This group selects projects for the one-cent sales tax or RIDE program which pays for road and highway projects. The current RIDE III tax, approved by county voters, will expire on April 30, 2025. It will be on the ballot in November of 2024.
Hatley said Baldwin has worked with members of the commission and is the perfect choice on the council to represent the city.
