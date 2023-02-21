Weddings, surf lessons, photography sessions and other special events taking place on public beaches within North Myrtle Beach city limits may soon have to undergo new regulations.
As the proposed ordinance currently stands, individuals and businesses seeking to perform recreational activities on North Myrtle Beach’s public beaches would have to seek permits and pay permit fees and involved vendors would have to carry business licenses.
Some vendors would have to attain liability insurance with the city listed as an additional insured party if that vendor is involved in any fitness related instructional activities, public documents state.
The first reading of this proposed Beaches and Waterways ordinance was passed unanimously by city council during its Monday night meeting. Some council members and the mayor said this ordinance is not meant to be controlling of local businesses and vendors.
“The last thing we want to do is hurt our small businesses,” NMB councilman Bubba Collins said at the meeting. “I don’t want this to be perceived that we’re trying to control or harm anyone’s business. We’re just getting so busy on the beach that we need to know who, where and when things are happening and it’s not meant to hurt businesses.”
If this ordinance is passed, locals will have to attain permits during 2023, but permit fees will not be in effect until 2024, city manager Mike Mahaney said.
Also, as the proposed ordinance currently stands, the permits would be valid for the entire year, except for weddings and special events.
So, for example, a surf instructor would not need to get a permit from the city for each surf lesson. They would instead need to get one permit and it would be valid for a whole year and they would also need to have that valid liability insurance of at least $1,000,000 with the city named as an additional insured.
Councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the meeting that he hopes that the finished draft of this ordinance would include an easy virtual way for locals to attain the necessary permits. He said that he does not want permit seekers to have to come to city hall, but instead go online.
Baldwin also said that the permit fees would vary depending on the size of the business.
Eric Hunt, a local wedding officiant, asked the council during the meeting to reconsider when it is necessary for individuals to seek a permit for a wedding.
“A lot of what we see on the beach are simple beach weddings where it is myself and the couple and they want to walk out and just say their vows, whether that’s standing in the surf or standing in the sand,” he said.
Hunt agreed that permits could be necessary when it comes to larger ceremonies where arches, equipment and lots of chairs and decorations might come into play, but he said that for small vow renewals or elopements, that permits should not be necessary.
“Those of us who conduct services professionally on the beach are not opposed to ordinance," Hunt said. "We are not opposed to regulation. We actually welcome that. It protects our greatest asset which is our beautiful beach. That’s why we all want to live here. That’s why our 20 million plus visitors want to be here every year, so we are not opposed to ordinance."
Julie Bostian, a local photographer, also spoke at the meeting and asked the council to reconsider the part of the proposed ordinance that would require people to be at least 25 feet away from any public beach access, walkover, sand dune or sand fence. She said it makes it harder for her clients to get the pictures they want.
“What I am asking really is that the 25-foot proposed limit be really looked at and even removed as well as removing the no posing in the walkways and instead I’d like to suggest that the city educate photographers about the importance of staying off the dunes,” she said.
Elson Pettie, owner of Romantic Myrtle Beach Weddings, said at the meeting that he also wants the council to reconsider the 25-foot limit.
“We would like to do pictures in front of the dunes, not on them,” he said.
The documents for the proposed ordinance say that the purpose is to preserve the beaches “and to protect all persons who utilize the beaches from harm, undue annoyance, disturbance, and inconvenience.”
“We need to know what’s going on on our beach before it happens, not after,” Mahaney said.
Councilwoman Nicole Fontana said at the meeting that neighboring cities do not allow these kinds of events on their beaches. She said the proposed ordinance is a way of controlling chaos without banning these beloved activities all together.
In Horry County's unincorporated public beaches, anyone providing a paid service on the beach no matter the size would need a business license and special event permits are required and must be requested no more 45 days prior to the event, according to the county's website.
In the city of Myrtle Beach, commercial activities are not allowed on the beaches, spokesperson Mark Kruea said.
A second and final reading for the proposed ordinance could happen at the next city council meeting in March.
