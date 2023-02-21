Weddings, surf lessons, photography sessions and other special events taking place on public beaches within North Myrtle Beach city limits may soon have to undergo new regulations.

As the proposed ordinance currently stands, individuals and businesses seeking to perform recreational activities on North Myrtle Beach’s public beaches would have to seek permits and pay permit fees and involved vendors would have to carry business licenses.

Some vendors would have to attain liability insurance with the city listed as an additional insured party if that vendor is involved in any fitness related instructional activities, public documents state.

The first reading of this proposed Beaches and Waterways ordinance was passed unanimously by city council during its Monday night meeting. Some council members and the mayor said this ordinance is not meant to be controlling of local businesses and vendors.

“The last thing we want to do is hurt our small businesses,” NMB councilman Bubba Collins said at the meeting. “I don’t want this to be perceived that we’re trying to control or harm anyone’s business. We’re just getting so busy on the beach that we need to know who, where and when things are happening and it’s not meant to hurt businesses.”

If this ordinance is passed, locals will have to attain permits during 2023, but permit fees will not be in effect until 2024, city manager Mike Mahaney said.

Also, as the proposed ordinance currently stands, the permits would be valid for the entire year, except for weddings and special events.

So, for example, a surf instructor would not need to get a permit from the city for each surf lesson. They would instead need to get one permit and it would be valid for a whole year and they would also need to have that valid liability insurance of at least $1,000,000 with the city named as an additional insured.