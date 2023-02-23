North Myrtle Beach leaders have changed the dates that bicycles, e-bikes and other similar small vehicles may be restricted on public beaches.

This change was passed unanimously on the first reading during Monday's city council meeting. City leaders have been discussing putting a ban on these types of small vehicles, citing a need to make beaches safer as the reason for the proposed ordinance.

If passed on a second reading at a future council meeting, bicycles, e-bikes and any other battery-assisted vehicular devices will be banned on the beaches between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from May 15 through Labor Day of each year, public documents state.

The most recent iteration of the proposal before Monday's change said that bicycles, tricycles or similar human, gas, or electric powered wheeled vehicles would be banned on public beaches from May 15 to Sept. 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Public documents state that proposed restrictions to beach biking come after a 9-year-old child sustained injuries after being struck by a battery-assisted motorized bicycle. There is no further information on the extent of the child's injuries, but Mayor Marilyn Hatley said the incident happened last summer.

"I agree that banning e-bikes on the beach is the easiest thing to do but is it the best course of action?" North Myrtle Beach local John Griffiths asked the council on Monday.

Griffiths said that restricting bikes on the beach will put more bikes on the roads and that when the bikes are in the sand, that they cannot reach top speeds like on the roads.

"As an alternative to a ban, perhaps we can consider speed limits, designate bikes lanes," he said. "Perhaps also educating beachgoers."

He said that beachgoers can watch out for bicyclists in the same way that bicyclists watch out for beachgoers and that he thinks tourists will not likely bring e-bikes to the beach due to how heavy and expensive they are.