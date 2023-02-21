North Myrtle Beach area locals and visitors have a chance to see authentic 20th century beachwear, original local letter jackets, real Vanna White belongings, nostalgic technology and farming tools and other historical items specific to this area for free on Saturday.
The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is reopening its doors to the public on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. for the first time since getting a new director. It has been closed for about a year.
There will be refreshments, activities for children and live entertainment from local performer Jim Quick.
Museum director Kaitlyn Emielita said she has been working tirelessly over the past month to organize and enhance the museum so that community members have a place to come to learn for free.
“You have two sides of history – the part you wanna preserve so it doesn’t happen again then you have the part of history that you want to keep showcasing because it’s so positive like shag culture," Emielita said. "And there are the parts of history that could be lost like small communities that no longer exist."
One of the museum’s main exhibits is the shag dance exhibit. And on the board of directors for the museum are two prominent shaggers from the area, Jackie McGee and Norfleet Jones.
Emielita said the board members are what has made the grand reopening possible. Because she is not from the north strand, Emielita said she relies on board members to help connect her with locals who are able to talk about local history and provide relevant artifacts.
“It’s rewarding getting to meet the people from here and learn their stories,” she said.
One of Emielita’s favorite stories she’s heard about the area is about why North Myrtle Beach sees so many tourists from the north every year.
“There was a bunch of Canadians coming down and so before they got to the South Carolina border, [locals] met them there and said, ‘We’ll be escorting you and we’ll give you a grand entrance.’ That is allegedly why a lot of Canadians still come down here to this day,” she said.
Community engagement is what the museum relies on. There is no admission fee for the grand reopening nor will there be any fees on normal operation days, but donations are welcome and Emielita said that she wants longtime locals to contribute stories and artifacts to the museum.
“We are trying to get more visitors in. One thing that was kind of discussed was the admission fee,” she said. “Yes, it benefits the museum so that way we have funding for exhibits or work that needs to be done but it also hinders enough people to come in just to learn and so that’s what we’re hoping that if we make it open to the public for free, that if they want to do donations to help out, that would be great, but otherwise, it would get more foot traffic and the word out that we exist.”
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley encouraged attendees at the city council meeting on Monday to attend the reopening.
"A lot of work has done over there. I am excited. I can't wait to see it," she said.
The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is located at 799 2nd Ave. N. in North Myrtle Beach and locals can call 843-427-7668 with questions or exhibit ideas.
