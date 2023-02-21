North Myrtle Beach area locals and visitors have a chance to see authentic 20th century beachwear, original local letter jackets, real Vanna White belongings, nostalgic technology and farming tools and other historical items specific to this area for free on Saturday.

The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is reopening its doors to the public on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. for the first time since getting a new director. It has been closed for about a year.

There will be refreshments, activities for children and live entertainment from local performer Jim Quick.

Museum director Kaitlyn Emielita said she has been working tirelessly over the past month to organize and enhance the museum so that community members have a place to come to learn for free.

“You have two sides of history – the part you wanna preserve so it doesn’t happen again then you have the part of history that you want to keep showcasing because it’s so positive like shag culture," Emielita said. "And there are the parts of history that could be lost like small communities that no longer exist."

One of the museum’s main exhibits is the shag dance exhibit. And on the board of directors for the museum are two prominent shaggers from the area, Jackie McGee and Norfleet Jones.

Emielita said the board members are what has made the grand reopening possible. Because she is not from the north strand, Emielita said she relies on board members to help connect her with locals who are able to talk about local history and provide relevant artifacts.

“It’s rewarding getting to meet the people from here and learn their stories,” she said.

One of Emielita’s favorite stories she’s heard about the area is about why North Myrtle Beach sees so many tourists from the north every year.

“There was a bunch of Canadians coming down and so before they got to the South Carolina border, [locals] met them there and said, ‘We’ll be escorting you and we’ll give you a grand entrance.’ That is allegedly why a lot of Canadians still come down here to this day,” she said.