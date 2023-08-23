An 18-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for a 2021 Myrtle Beach-area murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Leo Watkins, 18, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted armed robbery just before the start of his trial. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder and a concurrent 20 years in prison for the attempted armed robbery. Watkins must serve that entire sentence and will not be eligible for parole.

Katerena Bedjan, a codefendant in the case, met the victim a few days prior to the incident while she was auditioning to be an adult entertainer at Thee Dollhouse in the North Myrtle Beach area, authorities said. She and the victim made an arrangement for him to pay her to spend the weekend with him.

The solicitor's office said at that same time, Bedjan was texting Watkins to let him know that the person she was spending the weekend with would have cash and should be an easy target for a robbery.

Around 3 a.m. Oct. 30, 2021, Bedjan texted Watkins stating she and the victim were in her car outside the Sands Ocean Club Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to the solicitor's office.

Watkins arrived a short time later, approached the vehicle while armed with a 9 mm pistol, and then opened the door and attempted to take the victim’s wallet, authorities said. When the victim refused, Watkins fired one shot, which led to the victim’s death.

The victim, 49-year-old Patrick Smith of Marshville, North Carolina, was fatally shot that night, according to law enforcement.

Watkins’ trial was set to begin on Wednesday, but he changed his mind and pled guilty just before jury selection. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Heath Taylor presided over the hearing and sentenced Watkins.

“The Horry County Police Department did excellent work in investigating and developing suspects in this case, ultimately bringing both to justice,” said Jim Stanko, a assistant solicitor prosecuting the case. “We hope the convictions against these two can help the victim’s family in finding some closure.”