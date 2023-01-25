A 23-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a deadly hit-and-run in 2020, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was sentenced to 15 months in prison by Judge Michael Nettles. He faced a sentence of one to 25 years in prison for the charge, according to the solicitor’s office.

Lindsay pleaded guilty to hit-and-run, duties of a driver of an accident with death, without a recommendation, which left his sentence to the discretion of the judge, said Christopher Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

“The state presented the facts and the reasoning for that law is that when you are involved in an accident you must stop,” Helms said. “Hit and run is and always has been illegal and when it’s hit and run with death, you could face anywhere from one year to 25 years in prison.”

In August 2020, the 54-year-old victim Charles Mechling was driving a motorcycle on Highway 9 in Longs when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, authorities said. Lindsay was later arrested in connection with the deadly hit-and-run.