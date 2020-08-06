A 50-year-old North Carolina man on Monday was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he admitted to attacking a female in Horry County more than two decades ago, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Steven Oxendine of Pembroke, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to common law assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before Circuit Court Judge William Seals, said Mary-Ellen Walter, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the Solicitor’s Office.
“It is unfortunate that the victim had to wait years for justice to be done, but justice has been done,” Walter said in a statement, also thanking Horry County police for their work in the case.
Seals ordered Oxendine must serve the maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.
On April 21, 1999, the victim was leaving her job in the Myrtle Beach area when Oxendine attacked her from behind, the release said.
A struggle ensued and Oxendine strangled her into unconsciousness, according to the release, before fleeing the scene.
After she was attacked, the victim regained consciousness and was able to get inside and call for help.
DNA recovered from her fingernails matched Oxendine’s DNA, the release said.
The victim appeared at the plea hearing via FaceTime and talked about how the attack has affected her life.
Oxendine had been serving prison sentences in Florida and North Carolina since the time of the assault.
Once released, he was charged in connection with the Myrtle Beach area incident.
