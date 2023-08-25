A North Carolina man died in an early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Adrian Villarreal died at an area hospital from injuries after he suffered a gunshot wound along the 900 block of Chester Street in Myrtle Beach, said Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner.
Villarreal, 36, was from Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide, McSpadden said.
The department said in a Facebook post Friday that around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Chester Street after reports of a shooting incident, with one person being injured.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.
MBPD said anyone with information about the incident can contact the department's non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015232.
Check back for updates.
