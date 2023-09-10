A 33-year-old from Tabor City, North Carolina, died in a Loris area shooting on Saturday afternoon, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.
Scott Spivey was shot in his vehicle while traveling on Camp Swamp Road around 5:50 p.m., the coroner's office said.
The shooting "appears to be an isolated incident," the coroner's office reports, and is being investigated by Horry County Police Department.
