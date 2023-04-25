A 23-year-old died after his vehicle struck a tree along S.C. 905 on Monday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Logan Hewitt from Whiteville, North Carolina, died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Williams.
Hewitt was traveling north on 905 when he lost control of the vehicle, Williams said. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
