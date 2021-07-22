A North Carolina man will spend life in prison after he was found guilty of a fatal shooting in June 2018 was found guilty Thursday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
On Thursday, Earl Gaddis, 21, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of controlled substance in the shooting death of Sylvester Bellamy, Jr., who was shot six times in a public restroom along Withers Alley near Ocean Boulevard. Bellamy was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Following being found guilty, Gaddis was sentenced to life in prison by Judge D. Craig Brown.
Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker, who prosecuted the case alongside senior assistant solicitor Joshua Holford, said that two defendants were arrested within 90 minutes of the incident while still possessing the murder weapons and called the death a senseless act of violence and loss of life.
"The overwhelming evidence at trial show that Mr. Bellamy was unarmed and ambushed by the two defendants, who were armed with three different guns," Walker said.
Terrence Blackwell, 27, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was also charged in connection to the deadly incident. Blackwell pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in April and will serve an 18-year prison sentence, the release said.
Gaddis is also facing charges in a December 2018 shooting in Harnett County, North Carolina that took the life of a 17-year-old man, the release said. Gaddis was arrested in connection that incident after being released from bond in the Bellamy case.
Walker added that while the efforts in the courtroom won't bring Bellamy back to his family, she hopes that the convection can help continue the healing process.
"I hope this outcome does provide them with some peace," Walker said.
