A North Carolina man and woman charged in connection to a child sex trafficking case in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a release from United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.
Johnny Thomas, 34, of Durham, North Carolina, and Becca Mills, 25, of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, have been charged in a criminal complaint for their alleged roles in child sex trafficking and coercion and enticement of minors in the Myrtle Beach area. Both face a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Court records show Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex advertisements for minors and took the victims to locations in Myrtle Beach and Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the minors engaged in commercial sexual encounters with other individuals. Records state that Mills also participated in many of the sexual encounters. Thomas engaged in sexual acts with one of the minors on at least two occasions in both locations, authorities said.
According to court records, Mills told one of the minors that if the minor did what she was told, Thomas would not hurt her. The complaint said Thomas told one of the minors several times that if she did not perform commercial sex acts, he would sell her to someone worse who would chain her up to a bed, shoot her full of heroin, and do bad things to her including slicing off her toes and body parts.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Rockingham Police Department, and the Myrtle Beach Police Department while Assistant United States Attorneys Derek A. Shoemake and Lauren Hummel and Special Assistant United States Attorney Scott Hixson are prosecuting the case.
Originally, the case was prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and will be federally prosecuted as part of a collaborative effort by federal and state partners in the Myrtle Beach area to combat sex trafficking and child exploitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.