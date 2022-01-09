Noodles & Company opens Jan. 19, 2022, and is located at 116 Loyola Dr. across from Wild Birds Unlimited on U.S. 17 in the Myrtle Beach area. The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking