A nonstop flight from Toronto, Canada, landed at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, marking the return of the seasonal flight, according to a release from MYR.
The Porter Airlines nonstop flight between MYR and Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ) has returned after a two-year hiatus and will run twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"It's great for Porter to be back in Myrtle Beach," Kevin Jackson, Porter Airlines executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a release. "Traveling here on a busy first flight today is a promising start to the season that we look forward to building on for the coming months."
The nonstop seasonal flight is one of multiple that leave from MYR.
“Thanks to returning air service on Porter Airlines, residents of Toronto can once again enjoy all that the Grand Strand has to offer from world-class golf to 60-miles of beautiful coastline. Additionally, MYR residents can look forward to easy travel to Toronto, a bustling metropolis with an abundance of activities for our residents to enjoy,” said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports at the Myrtle Beach International Airport. “We’re thrilled to welcome back Porter Airlines and we thank the airline for their continued partnership.”
Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, said many Canadians consider the Myrtle Beach area a second home and are eager to enjoy our outdoor activities, entertainment options and great dining.
“We’re excited to see the return of Porter Airlines’ non-stop flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, as they provide a fast and convenient way for our Canadian friends to experience the beach," Riordan said in a release. "This year marks the 61st annual Can- Am Days festival, which runs March 12-20 and celebrates our visitors from Canada with exclusive discounts and special events."
To book a flight, visit https://www.flyporter.com/en-ca/.
