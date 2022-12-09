A Surfside-area nonprofit is making it possible for locals to have a free meal for their loved ones on Christmas.
Community Christmas Dinner, a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization, is providing over 14,000 meals to people in need around Horry County and surrounding areas.
On Saturday, Dec. 24, eight locations in and near the Grand Strand will have meals available for pickup and delivery. Anyone interested must reserve their meal by Friday, Dec. 23, by calling 843-781-1326.
Upon calling that number, the organization will inquire about how many meals are needed, which pick-up location is most convenient for the caller, or if the caller is unable to pick up the meal, the organization will ask where to deliver the meals.
According to a press release from the organization, over 30,000 pounds of food, including chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and corn will be cooked and gifted to community members who made reservations.
There will be 14,000 dessert servings available. Cindra Marshall with the nonprofit said that because the volunteers are making so many different kinds of desserts, meal recipients will get to be “surprised” when they see what homemade desserts they get.
“We’re a 100% volunteer organization,” Marshall said. “We have volunteers that do one thing or another and we have chefs from Crabby Mike’s that prepare the meal and oversee it along with volunteers that are peeling the potatoes or whatever and we do have volunteers that deliver meals all over the area.”
This Christmas Eve will be the charity’s 34th year of providing free holiday meals to the community.
The organization found its start after Hurricane Hugo swept through the area in 1989, causing numerous community members to be stretched thin financially amid a devastated city during the holidays.
“Even with the necessary restrictions for everyone’s safety again this year, we will continue feeding the community and sharing the love," founder Janice Ash Sialiano said. "It’s just what we all do and it’s the right thing to do.”
Community Christmas Dinner will utilize these eight locations for locals to pick up their meals. Pickup times vary between locations.
- St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 3301 33rd Ave. Extension N. in Myrtle Beach from 1-3 p.m.
- Belin Memorial United Methodist Church at 4182 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Trinity United Methodist Church at 205 South Rosemary Ave. in Andrews from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Harvest Church at 4619 Highway 9 in Green Sea from 9 a.m. until all meals are picked up
- Mt. Tabor Manna Cafe’ at 200 Orange St. in Tabor City from 9 a.m. until all meals are picked up
- Crossway Church at 2000 Highway 701 in Loris from 8-10 a.m.
- Fair Bluff Baptist Church at 1205 Main St. in Fair Bluff from 8 a.m. until all meals are picked up
- Nichols Town Hall at 514 Mullins St. in Nichols from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Marshall said that Community Christmas Dinner is in need of financial support this year because of rising grocery costs.
Tax-deductible donations can be made by sending a check to Community Christmas Dinner at 1441 Southwood Dr. in Surfside Beach or by using this Paypal link.
