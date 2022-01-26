Providing Hope VA, a nonprofit that assists homeless veterans, is seeking to annex six acres into the city of Loris in hopes of constructing a housing facility for homeless veterans.

Current drawings for the facility include apartments with individual bathrooms, a clinic for doctors’ visits, a classroom, recreation area and a kitchen.

“We are getting site plans drawn up as we speak,” said Minta Threatte, Providing Hope’s program director. “Our goal this whole time is working toward a facility that instead of us having to figure it out over the phone, or go through other channels, this will open up the door that we are a one-stop shop for veterans that are in need of assistance.”

Since 2020, the Providing Hope location in Horry County has assisted homeless veterans get back on their feet. It currently does not offer any housing, but works with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) to help find a place for people to live and offers emergency aid to veterans.

“If someone is truly homeless in this point in time, we have to send them to ECHO,” Threatte said. “If ECHO can’t help, we step in and pay for them to get a hotel.”

The nonprofit’s building is located on Highway 701 South, just south of Loris city limits.

Providing Hope has requested to annex two parcels into city limits, which make up 6 acres, according to city documents. The existing Providing Hope building currently sits on a one-acre parcel, which is contiguous to a general business district parcel across 701. Providing Hope’s adjacent 5-acre parcel is located just south of its building, online land records show. The organization purchased the 5-acre parcel in October.

The annexation petition is contingent on the properties being zoned to commercial-2.

The Loris Planning Commission is set to meet Friday evening to vote on the request for annexation, as well as another annexation petition for two parcels for residential purposes, making up six acres on Virginia Drive.