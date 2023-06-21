The Myrtle Beach area has a high risk of rip currents until 8 p.m. Wednesday night, following an advisory by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"Swim near a lifeguard," NOAA stated in a release. "If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."
Beachgoers are advised by the city of Myrtle Beach to never swim alone or wade deep into the ocean if you don't know how to swim, and if in doubt, don't enter the water.
