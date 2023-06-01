Hurricane season has returned.

June 1 marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a near-normal hurricane season with five to nine storms becoming hurricanes and one to four of those could be major hurricanes. Major hurricanes include categories three, four and five in which winds could be higher than 111 miles per hour.

For comparison, the administration predicted the Atlantic would have an above-normal 2022 hurricane season and last year ended up seeing 14 named storms and eight hurricanes, including Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Regardless of the predictions, however, it only takes one bad storm to alter lives.

“We’re always telling everybody and all the communities to just be mindful that one storm could be enough to create catastrophic damage,” said Maria Torres, a meteorologist with NOAA. “It is important to be prepared.

“Our peak is usually around that August and September timeframe, so it’s always very important to keep an eye on that and always start getting prepared now,” she said.

South Carolina is ranked number three in terms of having building codes and infrastructure that are the most prepared to survive natural disasters, according to a ranking system by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, a nonprofit that researches storm preparedness.

Florida is ranked first and Virginia is ranked second.

While the Grand Strand fares better than many coastal areas in terms of having sound infrastructure built with hurricane season in mind, as determined by IBHS’s ranking system, there are still safety measures locals should take to prepare for potential storms.