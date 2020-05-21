The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season that could include three to six major hurricanes.
Major hurricanes are rated category 3, 4 or 5 and have maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or higher. The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 through Nov. 30.
“The current health crisis and resulting health guidance including social distancing are on all of our minds as we take the necessary steps to stay healthy,” said Dr. Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator, during a conference call discussing the forecast.
“It is especially important as we factor those actions into planning how to take the right safety precautions when a hurricane or other severe weather threat. However, this hurricane season is no different than any other in the sense that early planning and preparedness is essential. … I want to emphasize now is the time to ensure that you have a plan in place.”
NOAA released its outlook for this year’s season on Thursday.
In total, the agency's Climate Prediction Center is predicting a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms — meaning storms with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or higher.
Six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes, which have maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher.
“At this time, it is not possible to predict how many of these potential storms may hit land,” Jacobs said. “But as the season progresses, the skilled forecasters at NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami will produce the timely accurate track and intensity forecast that the public and decision makers rely on.”
NOAA provides those ranges with a 70% confidence, the agency’s release said.
The outlook expects a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
An average hurricane season sees 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season produced 18 named storms, including six hurricanes, officials said. Three of those hurricanes (Dorian, Humberto and Lorenzo) were classified as major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.