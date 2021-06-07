Loris residents would not pay more in taxes under the budget city officials passed Monday.
A second vote is needed to finalize the $3.1 million spending plan. A budget workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday inside city hall.
Council is required to have a public hearing before the final vote on the budget. There will be a 15-day notice ahead of that hearing. City staffers hope the budget will pass before July 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.
The proposed budget would increase police pay and fill some of the city's long-vacant department head positions.
The spending plan is a 2% decrease from the current budget, which runs through June 30.
The proposed budget shows the city's reserves would increase to about $1.47 million. That figure is an increase from the current year-to-date figure of about $826,000 as of May 15. Revenues are expected to increase by nearly $1.2 million or 34%.
