As the ‘stay at home” order extends into its third week, the need for food assistance continues to escalate, according to the Rev. Hattie Graham, the Missionary for the Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Association.
Normally, Rev. Graham and her volunteers provide food to about 200 individual family members.
But last Friday, that number doubled and the organization’s pantry was depleted in about 45 minutes.
“We fear that it is only going to get worse,” said Wilbur Graham, the former executive director for the center and the Chief Operating Officer of Nucleus Development, LLC, a small development company that have partnered to help the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center in Loris.
Rev. Graham appealed to the community to help restock for the next “No Questions Asked” food distribution event.
“We see so many people in need and the number is growing,” she said. “We have volunteers, but we desperately need food and money to help buy food.” Tax deductions gifts can be made on our website at www.thekingstonlakecenter.org.
According to Rev. Graham, people wanting to participate in the next food drive should stay in their cars and wait for food to be delivered to their vehicles. The food giveaway starts at 1 p.m. and last as long as the food does.
The Kingston Lake Education and Business Center is at 3410 Church Street in Loris.
“There are no personal questions asked and no income levels must be met,” said Wilbur Graham. “The food is placed in packages and we use a drive through process to protect everyone and to maintain social distancing. All food is delivered on a first come, first served basis.”
The Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Association, composed of 37 member churches in Horry County and Columbus County, N.C., sponsors the food giveaway. North Strand Helping Hand assists by providing food.
Boxes of food contain non-perishable items such as fresh fruits, vegetable, assorted breads, cakes, pastries, canned goods and meats when available.
The Kingston Lake Center is located in the former Loris Middle School.
Wilbur Graham hopes to renovate the school’s kitchen so that it can eventually serve hot meals.
“Our biggest need is the walk-in freezer and cooler,” he said. “If we could get someone to fix them, then we could store vegetables, fruit and meat until distribution day.”
For more information, call 843-465-7767 or email: kingstonlakecenter@gmail.com
