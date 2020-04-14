“It’s just a birthday cake, dog. You like birthday cake?” Bo Alford said as he gives a cake to the driver and her dog barks at the Kingston Lake Missionary Baptist Association free food distribution on Friday. The distribution will be each Friday beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until the food runs out. The food is given out at the Kingston Lake Education and Business Center, 3410 Church St. in Loris. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com