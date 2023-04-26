Property taxes for Myrtle Beach city residents are staying steady but some fees are increasing in the $358.2 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the budget in the first of two readings on Tuesday. If it passes another reading, the budget will go into effect on July 1.

The budget includes the pay raise for the city’s 914 full time employees while acknowledging the need to fill 114 vacancies in addition to the nine new positions added in various departments such as public works, building maintenance and information technology.

City residents will see a bump in their monthly water and sewer bills with an increase of about 4.6%. That means if a household uses about 7,500 gallons of water, the water and sewer section of the bill would increase from $57.61 to $60.29.

Residents can also expect to see an increase in the stormwater fee section on the monthly water bill from $9.30 to $11.35.

Michelle Shumpert, the city chief financial officer, said the city’s is passing on the increases it faces from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

Another fee increase is from the city’s fire department.

The fire department does not charge for an inspection after one false alarm. But the budget calls for an assessment from $200 to $350 for the second false alarm within 365 days from the first.

The budget also calls for paid parking to be year round.

Currently the city uses varying rates in the 2,513 paid parking spaces 9 a.m.-midnight March 1-Oct. 31. The rates change depending on the parking space location. For instance, it cost $3 an hour if a vehicle is parked in one of the oceanfront beach access lots but it’s $2 an hour if the vehicle is parked at a meter between 6th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North.

Shumpert said the year-round parking rates won’t affect city residents since residents have parking decals allowing them to park for free.

But, she added, parking revenue in the proposed budget is $2.66 million that includes the $250,000 expected from the year-round fees.