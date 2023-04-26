Property taxes for Myrtle Beach city residents are staying steady but some fees are increasing in the $358.2 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the budget in the first of two readings on Tuesday. If it passes another reading, the budget will go into effect on July 1.
The budget includes the pay raise for the city’s 914 full time employees while acknowledging the need to fill 114 vacancies in addition to the nine new positions added in various departments such as public works, building maintenance and information technology.
City residents will see a bump in their monthly water and sewer bills with an increase of about 4.6%. That means if a household uses about 7,500 gallons of water, the water and sewer section of the bill would increase from $57.61 to $60.29.
Residents can also expect to see an increase in the stormwater fee section on the monthly water bill from $9.30 to $11.35.
Michelle Shumpert, the city chief financial officer, said the city’s is passing on the increases it faces from Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
Another fee increase is from the city’s fire department.
The fire department does not charge for an inspection after one false alarm. But the budget calls for an assessment from $200 to $350 for the second false alarm within 365 days from the first.
The budget also calls for paid parking to be year round.
Currently the city uses varying rates in the 2,513 paid parking spaces 9 a.m.-midnight March 1-Oct. 31. The rates change depending on the parking space location. For instance, it cost $3 an hour if a vehicle is parked in one of the oceanfront beach access lots but it’s $2 an hour if the vehicle is parked at a meter between 6th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North.
Shumpert said the year-round parking rates won’t affect city residents since residents have parking decals allowing them to park for free.
But, she added, parking revenue in the proposed budget is $2.66 million that includes the $250,000 expected from the year-round fees.
The city’s spending, as in years past, is dominated by public safety with 56% of the expenditures. The proposed budget shows $43 million spent in the police department and nearly $23.3 million spent in the fire department.
Projects included in the budget are facility infrastructure improvements, HVAC replacements and roof repairs at various city-owned buildings. In addition, there are playground improvements and resurfacing at Savannah’s Playground, Grand Park and Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The stadium is also earmarked for an addition to the visitor locker rooms.
Other projects include an expansion at Ocean Woods Cemetery, $500,000 to go towards a new building for the Grand Strand Humane Society and a Boardwalk renovation from Plyler Park to 16th Avenue North.
Whispering Pines Golf Course is also in the budget for pay-as-you-go projects such as new tile in the bathrooms and dining areas, a John Deere tractor, a fairway mower, resurfacing the parking lot and a new roof for the clubhouse.
Prognosticating, Shumpert said construction permitting is showing signs of slowing, especially in commercial construction. But she said tourism driven taxes and fees along with business license fees are expected to be strong.
The fiscal year 2023-24 budget of $358.2 million is more than double the budget a decade ago. The 2013-14 budget was $158.5 million.
The city’s budgets have increased each year in the past decade except for two dips in the 2014-15 and 2020-21 budgets.
The upward track begins with the 2013-14 budget of $158.5 million, $156.9 million in the 2014-15 budget, $175.9 million in the 2015-16 budget, $188.5 million in the 2016-17 budget, $190.6 million in the 2017-18 budget, $199.7 million in the 2018-19 budget, $202 million in the 2019-20 budget, $193.7 million in the 2020-21 budget, $292 million in the 2021-22 budget and $292.2 million in the 2022-23 budget.
Property taxes have increased five times in the same decade. Four of the increases were three mill hikes and once, last year, was a 10 mill increase. The three mill increases were 2014-15, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Included in the city’s budget documents are peeks at future projects, some still in the dream stage.
The budget document lists launching a 311 call system based on 211 being used to connect to community/social services such as United Way and 911 used for emergency services such as the police or fire departments. The 311 system would be used as a way to call for non-emergency needs and to get information about city services for items such as special event information, nuisance complaints or reporting a pothole.
The price tag for a 311 call center is about $100,000 for call takers and equipment.
Another line item in its infancy is a south strand pool discussed in a March city council meeting.
Comparing pools around the country, the document states cities used to build a single multi-purpose pool. Current trends are multiple pools with some used for competition, therapy, recreation and diving. The multiple pools can be used to attract sports tourism.
The prices for comparison vary depending on the size.
There is an operating and maintenance $1 million budget from St. Petersburg, Florida, for a three-pool complex of a 50-meter pool, a 25-meter pool and a small play pool. St. Petersburg North Shore Pool information states it hosts national swim meets with 26-plus events annually.
North Charleston reports building a 54,000 square foot facility with a 10-lane competition pool for $22.5 million. Hampton, Virginia, built a $29.5 million swimming and diving competition pool, recreational pool and a splash park.
The city documents also reveal $370 million in downtown plans in through 2028 with financing though long-term debt, grants and developer contributions. Many of the downtown plans are in the infancy stage without actual plans or funding sources.
Some of the downtown projects are $12 million for performing arts theater, $25 million for a new library, $14 million for a children’s museum, $6 million for a city square and park, $66 million for a new city administration building, $96 million for a new law enforcement complex and $18 for a municipal parking deck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.