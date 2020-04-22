The body of a missing 61-year-old woman was found in her Horry County home over two months after she was reported missing, and police do not suspect any foul play was involved in her death, authorities said.
Marianne Marsh was reported missing around 2 a.m. Feb. 15. She was last seen around 9 a.m. on Valentine's Day near Birch Lane. Police and community members conducted multiples searches for her to no avail.
On Wednesday, the Horry County Police Department announced that Marsh was found Tuesday in her home's attic.
"Upon investigation, HCPD has determined that, prior to her death, Marsh had hidden herself in a very remote and obscure area within the attic of the home," the release said. "This area was not visible to others, and required Marsh’s small physical stature and intimate knowledge of the home’s architecture to successfully enter."
The HCPD and the Horry County Coroner’s Office have determined that no foul play is suspected in Marsh's death. No criminal charges are expected to be filed in the case.
When she was reported missing, Marsh was described as 5 feet tall and weighing 105 pounds. Officials said she had a medical condition that required medication and typically needed a cane to walk.
Because of this and cold temperatures at the time of her disappearance, police considered Marsh endangered.
Over the course of authorities' investigation, Marsh’s Birch Lane home and the surrounding area were searched multiple times, the HCPD's release said.
Marsh lived alone in her home that is in the University Forest community, authorities said.
On Tuesday, one of Marsh's family members called Horry County 911 dispatch after noticing a foul odor in Marsh’s home.
Authorities conducted another search, and Marsh’s remains were found.
In the news release, Horry County police offered condolences to Marsh's loved ones.
"This is a terrible time for the family and friends of Marsh, and we can only hope there is some peace to be found in the future.
"The efforts made by HCPD personnel, public safety partners, and community members to assist in this case were extraordinary — though this is not the resolution anyone hoped for, our appreciation for your dedication remains."
An autopsy will be conducted, but information on the cause and manner of death will take 12 weeks to return, authorities said.
(1) comment
Why didn’t anyone think to search her home when she went missing? Why did it take 2 months to discover her body? You’re burying the lead here.
