No bond was set Tuesday for an 18-year-old Loris man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Longs in June, according to jail records.
Jaylon Dequante Hemingway is charged with murder, discharging a weapon into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Horry County police officers responded to Freemont Road in Longs just before 5:30 a.m. June 17 for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, a victim was found on the ground in a driveway next to a dark blue Jeep Latitude SUV, which was still running with the keys in the ignition, according to a police report.
Chaquan Bellamy, 26, of Longs, was identified as the victim in the deadly shooting, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. Edge said that Bellamy died from a single gunshot would to the head.
Arrest warrants state that Bellamy was on the passenger side of a vehicle when Hemingway, who was traveling in another vehicle, fired a weapon.
Authorities found Hemingway at a residence at the 5000 block of Dothan Road in Tabor City, North Carolina, on Aug. 4, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had received information that Hemingway was at the residence and he was taken into custody without incident, the post said.
Jail records show that Hemingway was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 10:45 a.m. Tuesday following a bond hearing earlier that day.
He remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday.
