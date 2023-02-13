A local North Myrtle Beach High School teacher is in the running for a national award from the National Council of Teachers of English.
“I didn’t even know I was nominated until I won!” said Jennifer Wells, who teaches English 1 and an English elective for MLL (multi-language learner) students, as well as creative writing.
In January, Wells won the High School Teacher of Excellence Award at the South Carolina Council of Teachers of English (SCCTE) conference.
Her award stems from nominations from other teachers who have been through her professional development sessions.
“I’m active in doing unique and creative sessions for the Horry County teachers as well as state teachers,” Wells said. “I’m very teacher-centered. I feel like when teachers are empowered and they feel good about what they’re doing and that they’re making a difference, it engages them as much as it engages the students.”
When the teachers are into it, so are the students, she said.
“Students are passionate when we are passionate,” Wells said. “There are a lot of struggles in education right now. I look at it like, what would I want to go and sit in on as a session. My sessions are ‘plug and play’, meaning they can walk away and use activities I show them on video or use them immediately in the classroom.”
She said some have opinions on MLL students and get political about their situation, but she said politics does not play a part in her teaching.
“I love them, and when you’re dealing with [those students], they’ve had a lot of trauma regardless of the politics. I wish sometimes people would understand that we work with who is in front of us. I’m going to do my best for the children in my class,” Wells said.
Dr. Kay Sellers, a teacher at Carolina Forest High School and one of the presidents of the SCCTE presented the award to Wells, and shared some comments from her nomination letters.
“[Wells] supports her students in the classroom, mentors new teachers, develops curriculum, presents district-wide staff development, and provides valuable instructional strategies and resources for multilingual learners that are used in all content areas. She creates an atmosphere of literacy, cultural awareness, sensitivity, and success that fuels her students to strive for excellence,” one comment said, according to an Horry County Schools press release.
Dr. Sellers added in the release that Wells “is an inspiration to students and fellow educators and that she is a ray of positive energy whenever she enters a room.”
Wells received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University, and her graduate degree from Regent University in Virginia. She taught for a while in Kentucky before a life change and job opportunity brought her to Myrtle Beach, where she now says she was “blessed by the beach.”
“I’ve always felt such peace … closer to God [here],” Wells said. “It was the best decision of my life.”
Wells also had the honor of being one of the top five Teachers of the Year in Horry County back in 2020.
If Wells wins the statewide award, she said she would become part of the platform for the National Council of Teachers of English.
The national conference will take place later this year.
