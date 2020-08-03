North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street was relatively quiet Monday evening as residents waited for Hurricane Isaias, which could bring hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding by the time it arrives around 8 p.m.

A North Myrtle Beach police van was parked next to a homeless woman on a bench down the street from Hoskins Restaurant, offering to take her to shelter.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said officers normally make the rounds to check on any homeless people the city is aware of whenever a big storm is coming.

Usually they’ll go the Red Cross shelters, but this time around, that wasn’t an option.

“We contribute to a shelter in Myrtle Beach and see if they want to move to one of those,” Dowling said. “We’re not forcing them, we can’t do that, but at the same time we’re concerned about their well-being, [to] get them out of the storm.”

The city also checked on another homeless couple who was living on the beach last week, he said. The couple relocated their shelter to another location in the city, and Dowling said officers were taking care of them also.

“If we know their location, we’ll go talk to them and make sure they’re okay,” Dowling said. “If it’s an evacuation situation and the Red Cross shelters are open, we’ll bring them to one of those but there are no shelters this time around.”

Down the road at International Café, folks were drinking beer and generally having a good time as the rain picked up.

Nancy Floyd and Kristy Marsh were passing the time while ribs cooked in the oven at their home a few blocks away.

“We love to come out when it’s like this,” Floyd said. “I’ve been here 30 years. We don’t tape windows anymore. Did that one time in a hurricane, never could get the glue off the windows. Never ever again.”

Floyd said they didn’t make many preparations as the storm approached, but “drink-wise? Party-wise and food-wise? Yea, it’s always a hurricane party. We’ll try to come out or we’ll have one at home.”

Marsh said when she first moved to the area 25 years ago, she would “stay glued to the weather channel when a storm was coming. Now, no. We watch and we’re responsible.”

At this point, Marsh said, she’s accustomed to the hurricanes. She uses her judgement and will leave if she has to.

“But when it’s a tropical storm like this, that sort of thing, no.,” she added. “Make sure nothing is flying around and have a hurricane party.”

Aside from the ribs, the friends also had potato salad, brownies, and a jigsaw puzzle waiting for them at home.

“We’re pretty good about drinking and doing the puzzle,” Marsh said. “We’re kind of professional puzzlers. We were going to join the AARP puzzlers but they wouldn’t have us because we didn’t meet the criteria.”

Floyd joked that Marsh was too young to qualify.

Matt Reed, Brandon Privatte, and Privatte’s girlfriend Kelli Burke hung out on the porch drinking Corona, because, Privatte said motioned to Reed, “he bought it.”

The friends, except Burke, weren’t worried about the storm. Privatte said they went for a drink to be with “to be with good friends and family.”

“We’re out here having fun, that’s all I gotta tell you about that,” said Reed.

Burke, originally from Boston, was still a bit worried. This would be her fourth hurricane and she made sure all the lawn furniture was moved in.

“I don’t care how bad they say it’s gonna be, I’m nervous all the time over it,” Burke said. “You just never know. I’m not used to tornadoes and stuff like that. I just got a new car, I don’t want a tree to fall on it. Stay in and stay safe.”

Burke said they would be leaving after one more beer.

Dowling said the city scheduled its emergency crews to make sure they’d have plenty of folks on hand when the storm arrived, and front-end loaders would be placed at two different fire stations, including the one on Little River Neck Road, to move trees out of the way in case crews had to respond to an emergency.

“Basically, when winds get over 50 miles per hour, you can’t send fire apparatus out,” Dowling said, explaining that large fire trucks could get pushed over by high wind. “But public safety is genetically geared to respond, so if they can go rescue somebody they’ll do it, but if it’s going to put their lives at genuine risk, that’s a decision that’s gonna take place in the EOC.”

The city expects coastal flooding in Cherry Grove if the storm surge is bad, and Dowling said the city had been letting residents and visitors know the park their vehicles on higher ground.

He said some of the larger rental companies like Thomas Realty and Elliott Realty had offered up extra parking, and that Prince Resort wouldn’t town anyone who had to move their vehicle to their garage. “So that worked out,” he added.