Beer cans, liquor bottles, shoes, fast food bags, soft drink bottles, Styrofoam cups, boat cushions, clothing and even underwear!
“You name it, I find it,” said Long Avenue resident Ben Burroughs, who heads out every weekend to collect litter.
Burroughs says he picks up so much litter along Long Avenue that at times it’s difficult to lift his trash bags, so pretty regularly he takes a wheelbarrow.
“If I didn’t pick it up I don’t know what would happen to it,” he said.
Actually for much of it, he does know what will happen to it. Even if people go out of their way to throw it far into the woods or swamps, it will wind up in the river, an Horry County feature that most people are proud of and really like to see clean, he said.
But after spending several years filling out and filing a 70-page form, Burroughs and his, now official, Keep Conway Beautiful team are ready to make a bigger impact on Conway’s litter problem. One of the primary reasons for joining the nationwide Keep America Beautiful group is the ability to tap into grants, and the Conway group has already received a little money to ramp up its efforts.
At a recent Conway City Council meeting, Burroughs asked council to get tough on litterers by approving maximum fines for littering, refusing to give breaks to litterers no matter who they are and asking police to become more diligent in their search for litterers.
“My gut feeling is that they support us,” Burroughs said of the Conway council. “I know that the Mayor came to our meeting last month and indicated strongly that she supported us. I felt from talking to the council the other day – I just got the feeling that they did, too,” he said.
Other members of the newly-official board are Kathy Mangum, secretary; Steven Mangum, vice chairman; Janice DeAngelis, Jill Miller and Chris Oglebay. Timmy Williams, Conway’s director of grounds and maintenance, is serving as the city’s liaison with the group.
Because the primary thing they’ve been doing up to this point is getting the city’s position with Keep America Beautiful official, they haven’t tried to expand the board, but now they’d like to add one or two more board members.
What they’d like to see many more of is volunteers, who will organize cleanups and grab some trash themselves.
“The committee really wants to help clean up, but they can’t do it themselves. It’s got to be a communitywide effort,” Burroughs said.
One of the things Burroughs already has in mind is giving away zip-up mesh bags that can be attached inside boats and the backs of pickup trucks. Burroughs says lots of litter flies from both of these with violators counting on its not being there when they get home so some family members don’t see it.
Zero tolerance for litter is what Burroughs wants so he doesn’t have to fill his bags and wheelbarrow every weekend.
“I get sick of doing it because the next day it’s right back,” he said.
Anyone who wants to help keep Conway clean can go to cityofconway.com.
