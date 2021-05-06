Free coffee. Those words alone are enough to entice any coffee connoisseur.
A new Dunkin’ in the Market Common area of Myrtle is set to open next week and the first 50 lucky customers will receive free coffee for one year, the company announced Thursday.
The new location, at 3635 Walton Drive in Myrtle Beach, is offering free coupons to customers in the drive-thru during its grand opening starting at 5 a.m May 12. Lucky customers will receive a coupon book that includes 56 coupons, which equals four coupons per month for 12 months, as well as two bonus months.
Throughout the morning, guests can enjoy appearances by Dunkin’ mascots, its partners from Special Olympics of South Carolina and “swag giveaways.”
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” George Ross, CEO of Coastal Franchising, said in a press release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Myrtle Beach running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
Some of those innovative technologies include premium pours, where Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are served through an innovative tap system that serves eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee, according to Dunkin'.
Dunkin’ on Demand and Dunkin’ Curbside will also be featured at the newest location. Dunkin’ on Demand is “dedicated to mobile pickups,” so that members of the Dunkin’s rewards program who order ahead through the restaurant’s mobile app can “get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before.”
With Dunkin’ Curbside, the restaurant is keeping the pandemic in mind, allowing guestst that order ahead on the app to have their orders conveniently brought out to the,.
“Whether they want to walk or drive up, Dunkin’ can keep locals, visitors, and travelers safe during the pandemic,” according to a release.
In keeping up with the giving spirit, Dunkin’ is committing to the local community and joining almost 100 other Coastal Franchising stores throughout North Carolina and South Carolina that are raising money for the Special Olympics.
Through May 23, guests can donate $1 or more to the Special Olympics when they make a purchase, according to the release, and across the Carolinas, Special Olympics will be holding fundraising events at coastal Dunkin’ stores featuring local mounted police forces, K-9 teams and Special Olympic athletes.
