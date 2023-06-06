Zaxby’s is adding a new member to its roster of Grand Strand locations with a new spot opening in Murrells Inlet, according to a release.
The new Zaxby's is set to open Monday, June 12, for drive-thru and dine-in at 11872 Hwy. 707.
It will be joining the five other locations that are scattered throughout the surrounding areas of Conway and Myrtle Beach.
This new building will also be the first one in the area to have a new farmhouse-style design that will have a white exterior, different from the current locations in the area, according to a release. It will be able to seat up to 52 guests and will feature a double drive-thru for faster service.
“We are very excited to finally bring our first Zaxby’s to Murrells Inlet and to be able to serve our delicious chicken fingers and wings to the surrounding community,” said Greg Cater, owner of Big Rooster, Inc., the franchise that operates Zaxby's locations in Charleston. “We look forward to being a good steward and better neighbor to the community and are hopeful to expand our footprint here even further with more locations in the future.”
The location will also allow customers to order online or through the Zaxby’s app. Delivery will also be available through DoorDash and UberEats.
Big Rooster, Inc., is owned by Cater, Camilla Cater, Shonta Drake and Gary Drake in the third generation of the family. An experienced Zaxby’s franchise of 20 years, it operates two locations in Charleston, the release states.
The new location will be the franchise’s first in Murrells Inlet and is providing up to 40 new employment opportunities to the community. Interested applicants may simply visit the restaurant to apply for all available positions.
