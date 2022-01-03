The year 2021 presented many of the same challenges as its predecessor, but there were some positive signs for the Grand Strand.
Despite the challenges of a labor shortage, tourism enjoyed a strong rebound.
Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a record number of travelers and average room rates for the peak summer season increased.
While COVID-19 variants continued to sicken people, vaccines became easily accessible, enabling people to protect themselves.
Meanwhile, the local real estate industry continued to thrive and Horry County’s population grew along with the demand for new housing.
We have covered all of these stories — and others — and we will track them in the coming year.
Here are 22 stories we will be following in 2022:
1. Will the tourism rebound continue?
After the pandemic ground tourism to a halt in 2020 — the Grand Strand lost $1.8 billion in domestic visitor spending, a 34.6% decrease compared to 2019 — the area bounced back in 2021. Over the summer, hotel occupancy along the Grand Strand grew 41.4% compared to the same time period in 2020, and more rooms were rented locally this year than in 2019 during the months of June and July (and 2019 was a banner year for local tourism). The average room rate also increased, jumping from a pre-pandemic level of about $143 per night to an average nightly rate of $173 in 2021. Will that continue in 2022?
2. COVID challenges continue
As the omicron variant spreads, public health officials are now recommending a booster shot, noting that omicron is several times more transmissible, and far better at evading antibodies, than the delta variant — which has only minimally impacted those who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. The additional step could add several months to America’s already-lagging inoculation process, putting the Myrtle Beach area in a vulnerable position due to its tourist-driven economy, which experienced record volume in 2021. But, in contrast to many blue states, it appears that vaccine requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions are unlikely to come from the state or local governments. At times, Horry County Schools has struggled to manage the challenges of COVID-19 this year. Although the district no longer has mask mandates or plexiglass installed, the district did have to shift some schools to distance learning in the fall semester because of surging COVID-19 numbers. In May, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an order banning schools and local governments from establishing mask mandates. Saying it would be “un-American to its core,” McMaster also prohibited venues from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
3. Time for elections
This is an election year, meaning voters will decide who will hold state House seats, the area’s Congressional seat and key local posts, including solicitor, Horry County Council chair and Horry County Board of Education chair. Along with the two chairs, six county council seats are on the ballot (Districts 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 11) and six school board seats will also be decided (Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 10).
4. New voting districts
Speaking of elections, by the time filing opens in March, Horry County officials plan to have new voting districts drawn to reflect the population changes noted in the latest U.S. Census. So far, the biggest border changes at the local level would impact the Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest areas. District 3, which has historically been split between Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest, would be almost exclusively in Carolina Forest, while District 2 would be expanded to include more of the city. District 4 would shift to account for growth in the Burgess area. Districts 6 and 8 would also change. Apart from the local adjustments, the area’s population growth means a new state House seat is coming for Horry County.
5. I-73 still on the table
After Horry County Council rejected a funding proposal for I-73, interstate proponents looked to Grand Strand cities to make the first local commitments. North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach did that, but their support came with contingencies. The stage is also set for a debate over state funding after Gov. Henry McMaster pledged his support for spending $300 million in state money on the project. McMaster can’t unilaterally spend those dollars, so will the legislature go along with his plan? Will Horry County leaders reconsider their position? The future of I-73 may depend on the outcome of the 2022 elections.
6. Impact fees revisited
In 2021, Horry County Council created impact fees on new construction. After years of debating the one-time levies — including a 2018 referendum that saw overwhelming local support for them — the county began collecting the fees this fall. But just before Horry County Council approved impact fees, council members cut out the most expensive ones, reducing the reducing the rate from nearly $5,000 per new home to $1,236. However, county leaders have said they plan to increase the fees in 2022 to pay for roads and stormwater infrastructure. That proposal has already generated concerns from the building industry, which has stressed that increasing the cost of new homes could price some families out of the market. Expect some robust debate on this subject during county council’s spring budget retreat.
7. Growth challenges continue
The demand for housing on the Grand Strand has led to a flurry of rezoning requests to accommodate new developments. As of June 30, the county had 37,971 vacant lots already approved for single family homes, according to public records. Another 16,861 multifamily units (apartments, townhomes, etc.) had also been approved. And that was before all the rezonings in the second half of 2021. One proposed development that’s now before the county’s planning commission calls for adding nearly 4,000 homes beside St. James High School. The surging growth has led county leaders to become more hesitant about approving new developments. They worry about the ability of local infrastructure to keep pace with the growth. The latest Census data shows the county’s population jumped by more than 30% in the last decade.
8. Road improvements needed
As county officials have discussed how to keep up with the demands of growth, roads have been a key part of that discussion. Residents along the S.C. 90 and S.C.905 corridors have pushed for widening and elevating those highways, which were temporarily closed in some areas after Hurricane Florence’s flooding in 2018. Another challenge for the county will be maintaining roads. The county’s road maintenance fee is now in jeopardy after a decision by the S.C. Supreme Court earlier this year. The state’s highest court found similar levies in Greenville County were invalid. County leaders are still collecting road maintenance fees, but they have placed the money in a separate account until the legal issues can be resolved (Horry County is already facing a lawsuit over its fee). Local officials also want the legislature to amend the state code to clarify that counties can collect these fees. In an election year, that might be tougher than expected.
9. RIDE IV begins
Horry County’s next road-building program will begin taking shape in 2022. The county has traditionally used a 1% sales tax to pay for constructing roads. The widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard, the widening of S.C. 707 and the extension of International Drive were all part of RIDE programs. If that work is to continue, the county would need to prepare a list of projects to go before the voters in a 2024 referendum. That process begins with a committee that would be appointed in the spring. From the summer of 2022 until 2023, the RIDE IV Advisory Committee would prepare a list of potential road projects. From late 2023 until early 2024, a separate commission would develop a project list for the referendum. County council would finalize the project list in the spring of 2024 and the voters would decide the future of the program that November. If approved, the tax would be collected from May 1, 2025 – April 30, 2032.
10. New CCU president makes moves
Michael Benson was sworn in as Coastal Carolina University’s third president this month. Benson was named as the successor to longtime leader David DeCenzo last year, but he spent the first half of 2021 working closely with DeCenzo, who officially retired on June 30. Over the last year, Benson has helped Coastal navigate the challenges of the pandemic. Benson previously served as the 13th president of Eastern Kentucky University from 2013-2020 and was named president emeritus of EKU in December 2019. Before that, he served as the 15th president of Southern Utah University.
11. New equestrian center in works
Within the first six months of 2022, Horry County leaders hope to purchase land for a new equestrian and agriculture center in the western part of the county. County officials have been in talks with the property owner for months. The site being eyed for the project consists of more than 800 acres near the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 319.
The tract contains extensive wetlands and county officials hired an outside firm to research whether there are enough uplands to support the full project, which would include facilities such as a center/arena, barns, riding trails and other infrastructure. Once the county confirms the site will work, leaders plan to finalize the purchase.
12. New leadership in Surfside Beach
After no incumbents sought reelection, Surfside Beach elected three new town council members in November. William Kinken, LaVerne Kreklau and Chris Stamey claimed the open seats. The new officials now have an opportunity to shape policy in the small coastal town.
13. Loris looks for an administrator
Earlier this month, Loris City Council voted to fill one of its long-vacant positions when the council agreed to hire Tim Zeltwanger as the city’s new recreation director. However, the city’s administrator position has been empty for more than a year. Mayor Todd Harrelson has stepped in to fill many of those duties while the town looks to fill its top position.
14. High school sports realignment
Prep sports teams in Horry County may not see many changes under the proposed two-year scheduling block that was released this month. Region assignments, in terms of opponents, at least, stayed almost completely the same, with only Green Sea Floyds’ region changing slightly. Perhaps the biggest impact is that Region VI-4A, which has become known as the state’s most influential Class 4A region, will stay the same despite widespread belief that Darlington would need to drop down and North Myrtle Beach was on the fringe of moving up. Any appeals to the proposal would be heard Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 by the S.C. High School League’s Executive Committee and Appellate Panel, respectively.
15. Can Coastal Carolina live up to the hype?
Coastal’s football team saw unprecedented success over the last two seasons. After struggling in their early years of FBS competition, the Chants secured a conference title in 2020, then followed that up with a dramatic bowl victory in 2021, the first bowl win in program history. The team will lose some veteran defensive players and some key offensive contributors, but with star quarterback Grayson McCall at the helm, optimism remains high in Conway.
16. Flooding remains focal point
Horry County leaders spent much of 2021 debating changes to their flood ordinance and searching for ways to prevent people from building in vulnerable areas. The county also launched a buyout program for frequently flooded homes in Socastee. After devastating floods in 2015, 2016 and 2018, it seems unlikely that this subject won’t be discussed at many local government meetings, especially considering the sustained pressure to build more homes.
17. Downtown redevelopment continues
Myrtle Beach’s plans for redeveloping downtown are expected to continue materializing in 2022. This month, Myrtle Beach City Council voted to acquire 10 parcels of land in the downtown Oceanfront district. The parcels — seven hotels/motels, a large vacant lot and two commercial properties — will total $15 million. They are located near the Arts and Innovation district, a key component of the city’s downtown redevelopment plan. That plan is starting to come into clearer view. A recent artist’s rendering shows a plaza triangulated by Eighth Avenue North, Ninth Avenue North and Oak Street, where green space intersperses modernist buildings of varying heights. Plans for public art, outdoor seating and parking spaces abound in the district, which forms a key component of the city’s downtown revitalization project. On Dec. 2, city council approved Ninth Avenue North’s first new tenant, LeManna’s Bakery.
18. Changes in Conway
Two new members will join Conway City Council in the new year. Amanda Butler and Beth Helms will replace council members Shane Hubbard and Jean Timbes, who did not run for reelection. The city is expecting a range of new restaurants to open in the downtown area in 2022. Along U.S. 501, a Cookout, Eugenia’s and Chipotle are set to open in the new year, as well as a groundbreaking for Fairfield Inn near Coastal Carolina University. City staff is planning to meet with firms to design a new master plan for the downtown area and another master plan for pathways and trails within the city. A secondary road, which will connect the recreation complex and Millpond Road to 16th Avenue, is set to be complete in 2022.
19. HCGOP infighting
Will the Horry County GOP continue its internal squabbles in 2022? After new leadership was elected in April, some longtime members blasted their decisions and accused them of trying to destroy the party. Recently, an offshoot led by the party’s old guard decided to organize separately from HCGOP leadership, saying the executive board’s opaque management style and vote to censure S.C. GOP Chair Drew McKissick has hindered their ability to run campaigns effectively.
20. What will happen to the 3,700 acres Horry County bought?
Horry County officials hope to learn in early 2022 if they can finalize their plans for the 3,700 acres they purchased in 2018. The county bought the land to set up a wetlands mitigation bank, which would allow the county to earn credits for restoring wetlands on the site. County officials would use those credits when building infrastructure projects. If the county can’t get the bank approved, county officials said the process could delay their nearly $600 million road-building program.
21. Working on the railroad?
Horry County Council will soon decide whether to spend more than $1 million on improvements to a section of the county’s rail line. The RJ Corman Railroad Group requested the upgrades to the line to provide service to businesses in the Carolina Forest area. Specifically, RJ Corman wants the county to make improvements to the five-mile section between Postal Way and River Oaks Drive. The price tag for those upgrades is $886,041. Additionally, RJ Corman is asking the county to upgrade a turn bridge on the Waccamaw River. That bridge was damaged from hurricanes in recent years and $307,800 is needed for a rehabilitation project to extend its lifespan.
22. Waiting on new hospitals
In 2021, state officials approved four hospital projects in Horry County, but appeals filed by other providers have delayed any groundbreaking. Proposals for Grand Strand Health’s South Strand hospital, Tidelands Health’s Carolina Bays Hospital, McLeod Health’s Carolina Forest hospital and Conway Medical Center’s Carolina Forest hospital each saw challenges filed by competitors. The hospitals are seeking what’s known as a certificate of need (CON), which in South Carolina is required to build new medical facilities. The intent of the CON program is to help control healthcare costs and prevent the duplication of services, but the process allows providers to file appeals and even challenge other organizations’ applications. That can delay the construction of facilities for months and sometimes years.
