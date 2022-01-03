The year 2021 presented many of the same challenges as its predecessor, but there were some positive signs for the Grand Strand.

Despite the challenges of a labor shortage, tourism enjoyed a strong rebound.

Myrtle Beach International Airport saw a record number of travelers and average room rates for the peak summer season increased.

While COVID-19 variants continued to sicken people, vaccines became easily accessible, enabling people to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, the local real estate industry continued to thrive and Horry County’s population grew along with the demand for new housing.

We have covered all of these stories — and others — and we will track them in the coming year.

Here are 22 stories we will be following in 2022:

1. Will the tourism rebound continue?

After the pandemic ground tourism to a halt in 2020 — the Grand Strand lost $1.8 billion in domestic visitor spending, a 34.6% decrease compared to 2019 — the area bounced back in 2021. Over the summer, hotel occupancy along the Grand Strand grew 41.4% compared to the same time period in 2020, and more rooms were rented locally this year than in 2019 during the months of June and July (and 2019 was a banner year for local tourism). The average room rate also increased, jumping from a pre-pandemic level of about $143 per night to an average nightly rate of $173 in 2021. Will that continue in 2022?

2. COVID challenges continue

As the omicron variant spreads, public health officials are now recommending a booster shot, noting that omicron is several times more transmissible, and far better at evading antibodies, than the delta variant — which has only minimally impacted those who received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot. The additional step could add several months to America’s already-lagging inoculation process, putting the Myrtle Beach area in a vulnerable position due to its tourist-driven economy, which experienced record volume in 2021. But, in contrast to many blue states, it appears that vaccine requirements and other pandemic-related restrictions are unlikely to come from the state or local governments. At times, Horry County Schools has struggled to manage the challenges of COVID-19 this year. Although the district no longer has mask mandates or plexiglass installed, the district did have to shift some schools to distance learning in the fall semester because of surging COVID-19 numbers. In May, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an order banning schools and local governments from establishing mask mandates. Saying it would be “un-American to its core,” McMaster also prohibited venues from requiring vaccine passports for entry.