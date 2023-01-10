New chairman David Cox and a handful of new faces were sworn in as members of the Horry County Board of Education on Monday night with the help of S.C. Senator Greg Hembree.
“This is the third seat I’ve had on this board, this is really cool,” said new Chairman David Cox, who served two terms in District 9’s Loris area seat until he moved east of the waterway and won election to the District 4 seat in 2016.
New members who took the oath of office are District 1’s David Koch (pronounced “cook”), District 2’s Debbie Edmonds, and District 6’s Pam Dawson.
District 3’s Tracy Winters, District 7’s Janet Graham, District 8’s Melanie Wellons, and District 10’s Neil James were all re-elected to their positions for another term.
Read more about the new members as well as the existing board HERE.
Standing Vice Chair Neil James and District 11 representative Shanda Allen were nominated for the Vice Chair seat, which is a two-year term.
James won in a 5-4 vote done by written, signed ballots. He was nominated by District 9’s James Edwards, and Allen was nominated by District 8’s Melanie Wellons.
Graham, Edwards, Koch, James and Edmonds voted for Neil James, and Wellons, Winters, Allen, and Dawson voted for Shanda Allen.
District 5 member Howard Barnard was absent from the meeting.
As for who will fill the vacant District 4 position left by Cox, the position is officially opened up to the public today. District 4 encompasses parts of St. James and Socastee, as well as the Burgess community, and those interested must live in the district.
Interested parties have until February 1 to file their forms, and all information will be forwarded to the board on February 3. At the board’s February 20 meeting, the board will convene in executive session for the purpose of reviewing filing materials and determining the applicants to interview.
A special-called meeting on February 27 will involve interviewing the applicants, after which the board will go into executive session again to discuss the interviews. The board will vote publicly in open session on the appointment.
The new District 4 representative will be sworn in at the March 6 meeting, according to HCS officials.
Moving ahead
The board voted to hire Thompson and Turner Construction, who will serve as general contractor to construct two new elementary schools and work in conjunction with SMH Architects.
Turf construction costs jump
The board also voted to increase the budget of the Phase 4 athletic improvement projects involving new artificial turf on the district high school fields by $385,000.
Director of Planning Joe Burch said Monday that the district experienced issues with soils at other projects, promoting the need for additional Geotech explorations. They also added soil stabilization efforts to three of the fields in lieu of additional excavation and remediation with imported stone.
The pieces and parts of the project have increased across the industry, which impacted their original estimates, Burch said.
“The materials have increased – lighting, asphalt, rock – all of that went up this past year, some as much as 20%.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.