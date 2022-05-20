Want to visit some restaurants and bars in the Surfside Beach area, but don’t want to risk meeting the local police afterward?
There is now a convenient, inexpensive solution to that dilemma.
The Tito’s Southend Trolley will make stops at seven different businesses in the Surfside Beach-Garden City area every Friday and Saturday night from 4 p.m. to midnight.
The shuttle begins its loop at the Island Grill, heads to Borgata Surfside then Bruiser's Burgers, Neal and Pam’s, Salty Pickle, Surfside Charlies, Los Cabos, and then back to the Island Grill to start the route again.
Though the shuttle starts its journey at Island Grill, riders can hop on at any of the locations. The bus, provided by Carolina Limos, hits each stop hourly. Riders can stay at one place or venture to the other venues.
The cost for the shuttle service is $10 a night or just $60 for the entire season that will run through at least Labor Day.
A company spokesman said the idea of the trolley came as a means of helping the local businesses in the area as well as keeping folks off the roads who may have had a few too many drinks during the evening.
“Surfside Beach is known to be pretty tough on DUIs so this provides a safe way that people can enjoy a night out without worrying about getting pulled over or hurting someone in a wreck,” he said, adding parking is a premium in Surfside Beach, especially around the pier area, and this will help with that problem, too.
The trolley made its first run earlier this month as a way to let everyone know it’s available and to help raise money for Caring In Our Lifetime, a group that provides assistance to victims of breast cancer. In addition to proceeds from ticket monies, the trolley held a raffle with prizes from dozens of businesses from throughout Horry County.
Brooke Munro, owner of Borgata on Surfside Drive, said she was ecstatic over the new trolley service.
“It’s great for the businesses in town and a real asset to this community,” she said. “It gives everyone a chance to meet new people and maybe visit some places they haven’t tried yet.”
Bunny and Jim Whittington were two of the first riders to buy season passes on the trolley. The couple, who enjoyed the shuttle’s first trip, said the trolley idea was perfect for them.
“We live right behind Island Bar,” Bunny Whittington said. “This means, no driving, no parking, just drinking and stumbling home.”
And with that, they were back on board for the next stop on Ocean Boulevard.
