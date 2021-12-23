A Tractor Supply Co. has opened in the Myrtle Beach area off Highway 707, the company announced this week.

The store, which is known as a "rural lifestyle retailer," offers items including animal feed and pet supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies and home supplies. It's a one-stop shop for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, hobby farmers, homeowners and gardeners, according to a news release.

The new store is the second location in Horry County. The other location is off U.S. 501 in Conway.

“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Myrtle Beach community,” said Claudine Hauser, manager of the Myrtle Beach Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”

The new location, at 7100 Highway 707, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.