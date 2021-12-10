Myrtle Beach International is going the extra mile to ensure travelers do not have to worry about the hustle and bustle of flying, thanks to some furry friends.
MYR launched a new program this week called Pups Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S.), which uses therapy dogs to help ease the pressure and stress on travelers.
“Travel can be stressful, which is why we’re excited to offer passengers a new way to destress while waiting for their flights,” Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports at MYR, said in a release. “We’re continually looking for ways to improve the customer experience at MYR and we are confident that this new program will make the travel experience even more enjoyable.”
Airport therapy dog programs are popping up more and more at airports across the country. According to Vane Airport Media, there were over three dozen therapy dog programs as of August 2021. While well-known airports such Los Angeles International and Dallas-Fort Worth are included in that list, the Palmetto state is no stranger to these programs as they are available at Columbia Metropolitan and Charleston International.
Lauren Wehrung, air service and business analyst for MYR, said the airport intended to launch the program in early 2020, but the pandemic postponed the launch. As things return to normal and travel restrictions begin to loosen, Wehrung said she is excited to see this idea finally come to fruition.
“We are happy for the opportunity to reignite our plan to provide this fun option to help passengers destress,” Wehrung said.
The dogs, also known as P.E.T.S. Ambassadors, consist of certified therapy dogs, according to the airport. Those who handle the helpful pups are volunteers associated with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, a national therapy dog registry with more than 15,000 members across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Since the program relies on the help from volunteers, Wehrung said the schedule of visits will vary.
“Our ambassadors are volunteering their time, so we are mindful of their other obligations and are working with them to balance their schedules while accommodating the needs of our customers,” Wehrung said.
The ambassadors, currently two Dalmatians named Quint and Orio, plan to visit MYR once a week, she said. Quint and Orio will be at MYR on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. The visits will last between 1 to 2 hours, Wehrung said.
Wehrung added while there is no set schedule, designated dates and times will be made available when additional volunteers and dogs get involved.
The program officially kicked off on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to great success, Wehrung said.
“Quint and Orio were a huge hit,” Wehrung said. “We had travelers of all ages approach the dogs and take time to interact with them. It was incredibly rewarding to see the joy on our travelers’ faces and the feedback we received from them was overwhelmingly ‘pawsitive.’”
Quint, Orio and other dogs that join the program in the future will be available to travelers at the gate area of MYR and throughout the terminals.
“[Our ambassadors] will walk the terminals so travelers waiting for flights will have the opportunity to interact with the dogs and destress prior to boarding their flights,” Wehrung said.
With the success the program received on its debut, Wehrung believes P.E.T.S. will be a mainstay at MYR.
“As long as certified handlers and therapy dogs are available to staff our volunteer team, we plan to continue this program indefinitely,” Wehrung said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.