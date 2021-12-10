Dalmatians Quint and Orio are certified therapy dogs that are a part of the Pets Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S.) program at Myrtle Beach International Airport to help reduce stress for travelers. The program officially launched on Dec. 8 to great success, according to Lauren Wehrung, air service and business analyst for MYR. Photo courtesy to Horry County Department of Airports Media Relations.