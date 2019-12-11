The Surfside Beach Town Council has four new faces.
Mayor Bob Hellyer — who defeated former councilwoman Julie Samples in last month’s runoff for mayor — and council members Paul Holder, Cynthia Keating and Michael Drake were all sworn in at Tuesday’s town council meeting.
Hellyer and Keating have resigned from their roles as town planning commission chair and town board of zoning appeals member, respectively.
Councilwoman Debbie Scoles was named mayor pro tempore by a 4-3 vote. Town councilman David Pellegrino, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in this year’s general election, previously held the position.
Incumbents former mayor Bob Childs and then-council members Mark Johnson, Ron Ott and Randle Stevens decided not to run for reelection. Those who ran for town council also included Kathryn Martin, Jenn Cribb, Laverne Kreklau, Laurence McKeen and planning commission member Cody Sluder.
Surfside Beach has a council (or weak mayor) form of municipal government. Town council members represent the entire town and not individual districts.
Terms for the new town council members are Dec. 10, 2019, until December 12, 2023.
Drake said he is focused on construction of a new town fishing pier, which is yet to begin. The current pier was decimated in 2016 because of Hurricane Matthew.
Holder also said the pier rebuild is vital, adding he is determined to improve as an elected official.
Keating said she will work to improve communication in the town and is available to speak to any resident with concerns. She stated she will be posting regularly on Facebook in order to keep citizens informed. Additionally, she wants to make sure the town’s ordinances are efficient and effective.
Finally, Hellyer said the pier project is the town’s main priority along with being fiscally conservative. His goal is to be transparent and have residents’ questions be answered.
