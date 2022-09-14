For those inclined, some could soon be hanging ten in Myrtle Beach.
The purchase of land for a surf park and amphitheater passed the first of two readings by the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday. The project is for about 21 acres shooting the curl between Broadway at the Beach and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
The park originally was slated for 12 acres but Phil Dixon, chief development officer for American Surf Parks, said the park will encompass the full 21.6 acres of undeveloped land.
“We’re going to use every bit of that land,” he said. “We’re maxed out on space.”
The park’s main feature is a surfable wave pool that can hold up to 84 surfers, from beginners or advanced, at a time. Dixon said the surfable wave pool will be five acres big and hold seven million gallons of water.
A pier will cut through the middle of the wave pool. Underneath the pier, Dixon said, will be the module system that generates the waves. He said the system can create up to 1,000 waves per hour, with each wave lasting up to 20 seconds.
“It’s got a lot of flexibility to service a lot of different abilities,” Dixon said. “But no matter where you’re at in your surfing journey, there’s a wave for you.”
Dixon said the surf park will also feature another pool with several amenities such as slides, rock climbing and cliff diving. A two-story main hub building will be on site, which will house the park’s restaurant, surf shop, locker rooms and surf academy.
Dixon said there will also be a skate park.
“It’s a good place to cross-train for surfing,” he said.
The park will also feature bungalows as nightly rentals for guests. Dixon said there will be 50 two-story duplexes on the property.
And, when the project is complete, there will be a five-acre amphitheater located beside the surf park.
Dixon said the amphitheater will seat up to 10,000 people comfortably with the hopes of hosting up to 20 events a year.
“We want it to operate like amphitheaters that are in Wilmington and Charleston. Just kind of being on that circuit of the great bands and groups that come through the East Coast,” Dixon said. “But also want it to be available to the residents of Myrtle Beach and be able to book it for other uses, too.”
Dixon said the total cost of the project will be $54 million.
City Councilwoman Jackie Hatley said the surf park will be a long-term amenity that will greatly benefit the city.
“This is going to be something that’s almost open completely year-round. There will be activities year-round at this particular site and I just think it’s a great opportunity for us and the community,” Hatley said.
Fellow council member Mike Lowder concurred.
“There’s all other types of entertainment opportunities that’s going to be with the surf park,” Lowder said. “And plus, something that this city, this council has wanted for as long as I’ve been a member of this council was an amphitheater.”
Luke Sharp, director of Adaptive Surf Project, is excited for the park but said it will never replace the true feeling of the ocean.
“Getting up in the morning, checking the waves, looking at the surf report, you know, all the beautiful things that come with the connection of waves to the earth and the tides and the wind, it eliminates all that. But it’s going to be fun nonetheless,” Sharp said.
Sharp added the surfing community is looking forward to the park’s opening, including adaptive surfers, or surfers with disabilities.
“That’s something we’ve put a lot of focus on,” Dixon said, noting the park will be compliant with the American Disabilities Act. “We will absolutely be having a lot of adaptive surfing events at the park.”
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said Surfworks will operate both the park and the amphitheater.
The prior agreement between the developers and the city was a lease but now the developers want to buy it with an offer of $4.5 million. He added the purchase agreement does include provisions to allow the city to reacquire the property if the development is unsuccessful.
He noted the city will not have to help pay for anything once the property is sold to the developer, MHI Capital, LLC.
“We’re working with council to make that feasible for everybody and make that tolerable,” Tucker said. “Obviously, we value city-owned property but at the same time, if it leads to investment, it leads to adding an amenity for residents and tourists, then we’re certainly open to the opportunity.”
A talking point for the surf park focused on the potential removal of dirt from the property.
Tucker said the 21.6 acres was appraised for $6.5 million. However, he said there is a lot of dirt that is unusable for development. It would cost up to $3.6 million to remove the dirt, he said. Dixon said should the park be built, there are plans to move that dirt off-site.
Despite the potential decrease in price for the property after the dirt removal, Tucker said the developer’s offer still stands at $4.5 million.
City councilman Gregg Smith said he was on the fence about selling the city’s property.
“The city could use that 100 years from now. Nobody has any plans to do with it now but I’m just trying to think into the future,” Smith said. “If we lease the property, then the lease ends at some point so it would revert back to the city. I don’t know what the future would hold. In my mind, I thought, ‘Well, that would be a good property for the city to hold on to.’”
Despite his reservations, Smith voted in favor of the first reading, which passed on a 5–2 vote. Council members Mike Chestnut and Phil Render were against the measure.
The measure now goes to a second reading which will be discussed at a future city council meeting. Should it pass second reading, the project would receive the green light to be constructed.
Dixon said the project will take up to 22 months to complete once construction begins. He added the project will bring over 300 construction jobs to the area and 115 jobs at the park once it’s completed.
The next city council meeting will be Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Council holds a workshop at 9 a.m., prior to their official meeting. City council meetings are held at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
