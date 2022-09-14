For those inclined, some could soon be hanging ten in Myrtle Beach.

The purchase of land for a surf park and amphitheater passed the first of two readings by the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday. The project is for about 21 acres shooting the curl between Broadway at the Beach and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The park originally was slated for 12 acres but Phil Dixon, chief development officer for American Surf Parks, said the park will encompass the full 21.6 acres of undeveloped land.

“We’re going to use every bit of that land,” he said. “We’re maxed out on space.”

The park’s main feature is a surfable wave pool that can hold up to 84 surfers, from beginners or advanced, at a time. Dixon said the surfable wave pool will be five acres big and hold seven million gallons of water.

A pier will cut through the middle of the wave pool. Underneath the pier, Dixon said, will be the module system that generates the waves. He said the system can create up to 1,000 waves per hour, with each wave lasting up to 20 seconds.

“It’s got a lot of flexibility to service a lot of different abilities,” Dixon said. “But no matter where you’re at in your surfing journey, there’s a wave for you.”

Dixon said the surf park will also feature another pool with several amenities such as slides, rock climbing and cliff diving. A two-story main hub building will be on site, which will house the park’s restaurant, surf shop, locker rooms and surf academy.

Dixon said there will also be a skate park.

“It’s a good place to cross-train for surfing,” he said.

The park will also feature bungalows as nightly rentals for guests. Dixon said there will be 50 two-story duplexes on the property.

And, when the project is complete, there will be a five-acre amphitheater located beside the surf park.

Dixon said the amphitheater will seat up to 10,000 people comfortably with the hopes of hosting up to 20 events a year.