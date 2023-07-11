Construction is now underway on a new 100,000-square-foot industrial speculative development in the Ascott Valley Industrial Park in the Conway area, the Marlboro Development Team announced Tuesday.
With an expected complete date in the later part of 2024, the development is located on a roughly 10-acre site within the park and is designed to accommodate modern manufacturing and logistics requirements, according to a release. It includes tilt-wall concrete construction, 13 dock doors, 200-foot truck court depths, 32-foot, 6-inch clear height, 50-foot by 54-foot column spacing with a 60-foot by 54-foot speed bay. It also has the capability to expand to 150,000 square feet. There is currently no tenant in place.
The new building will be located on the interaction of S.C. Highway 22 and U.S. Highway 701.
The Ascott Valley Industrial Park, developed by Santee Cooper and the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation (MBREDC), consists of 120-acres that have all been occupied, the release states.
“Horry County’s growth over the past decade has depleted all existing facilities. We are excited to partner with Marlboro Development Team to provide a state-of-the-art spec building,” said Sandy Davis, president and CEO of MBREDC. “The addition of the facility will assist the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation to recruit companies who do not have time to wait for a build-to-suit.”
O’Neil McCoy, board chairman of MBREDC, said: “The MBREDC has discussed the need for a speculative building for many years. Partnering with Marlboro Development Team will assist recruiting efforts and bring more jobs to the area. The Marlboro Development Team are experts in the field, and we look forward to the success of the new facility."
MDT is a South Carolina-based real estate developer that’s focused on single tenant build-to-suits, acquisition and investment throughout the United States, according to a release. The developer has over 100 years of experience and has delivered over 13 million square feet across a variety of projects including industrial, retail and commercial.
This will be the developer's sixth speculative industrial building in the state, said the president and CEO of MDT William Fleming.
“Marlboro Development Team remains committed to developing and partnering with communities like Horry County who recognize the value and return on investment that vertical product development can yield to their economic development efforts,” Fleming said.
