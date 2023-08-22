The bus has always stopped at Camary Bridges’ driveway to pick up her children for school.
Not this year.
“Now they are making our kids walk the road to a dirt road, way up the road,” Bridges said. “I have to be at work early in the mornings so I’m not there to put them on the bus.”
With new state-mandated bus routing software and 85 bus driver vacancies, the first day of school this past Monday presented a few more challenges than the usual first day hiccups.
Bridges’ younger child is already afraid of the dark, too. She said she was able to go in late to work to be sure her daughter got on the bus safely, but she can’t do that every day.
After school, her six-year-old was dropped off and had to walk the road alone to get home, Bridges said.
“She said the bus just drove away and left her to walk alone – when I got home from work she was in tears because she was terrified,” Bridges said.
Horry County Schools officials are asking for patience from parents.
“It will take longer in the first two weeks then as we get adjusted,” said HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson at last week’s Horry County Board of Education meeting.
She said it does take time to get bus drivers into place with the necessary CDL training, but there are some transportation substitutes that can help them this week.
“We can consolidate some routes as needed,” Anderson said.
Kelly Education, the newly introduced staffing agency that will help fill the district’s substitute teacher needs, is not contracted to assist with substitute bus drivers, said HCS Transportation Director Ben Prince.
Bus driver wages begin at $17 per hour, and once each semester they are eligible for a $1,500 bonus based on their attendance history and whether or not they stay in good standing. HCS pays for the driver to obtain a commercial driver’s license certification, as well.
According to Prince, the move this year to the new TYLER Technologies bus routing software was a change that came from Columbia.
“Horry County Schools as well as other large districts were placed in the final wave of a three-year migration plan to switch all schools,” Prince said. “HCS therefore began training last year on the software and is going live this school year … the move was motivated in part by the need to create uniformity in how districts report state school bus utilization.”
Prince said that as they move forward in the process of full implementation, there should be opportunities for enhanced parent communication. Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown mentioned in last week’s meeting that eventually parents may be able to use an app to see the live location of their child’s bus.
With the implementation of new bus routing software came a new website parents needed to use in order to find their child’s bus stop and bus number – which was down the day before school started, according to some social media posts.
“The previous tracking map became obsolete with the new software,” said Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. “A notice was placed on the previous tracking map link in July directing parents on how to find information about bus stops, times, and bus numbers.”
Bourcier said the information was also available on their website and bus transportation social media pages. The HCS Transportation Department and school front office employees were trained on how to help parents find their information.
Signage was posted at some schools during open house to alert parents that due to a shortage of bus drivers, some routes would be changing. Parents were instructed to contact the bus office to get their new bus information and to share it with their student’s teachers.
According to some social media posts, some district parents were still unsure of their child’s bus information and had to call the bus offices for clarification. A number of parents complained that their children's buses were arriving late, or not arriving at all.
Ashley Hodges, a parent of an Ocean Bay Elementary student, said that she personally did not have issues in finding her child’s bus route but some of her friends had to drive their children to school because they didn’t have the proper information from school.
More stress came when after many years of the same bus routine, some children have totally new routes. These new routes – in some cases - come with what parents say are dangerous walking conditions for the children to get home.
Meagan Hussey lives in a rural part of Aynor, and her middle schooler has a new bus stop that requires him to walk along a road with no sidewalks and a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
“Where he has to walk there is a curve, and cars fly down this road,” Hussey said. “I understand trying to consolidate and make fewer stops, but … this is a huge, huge safety concern for all of these kids."
Hussey worries that in the winter, it will be dark when he is waiting for the bus and even more difficult for cars to see him walking along the edge of the busy road.
Off of Enoch Road, a busy thoroughfare in the Aynor area, Katherine Wilson’s eight- and ten-year-old children were told they were being picked up on a new section of the road.
“There is nowhere to park without blocking other driveways or the road itself,” Wilson said. “Myself and a few other parents parked nearby and waited for the bus. After 30 minutes of no bus showing up, I called the bus office and was told the driver passed our stop and kept on going to the school.”
The bus driver was told to go back to Wilson’s stop and those children finally got on the bus – but on the way home she said the driver passed their stop again.
“Why did they make the stops to where elementary-aged children have to walk down Enoch Road or cross two roads of traffic to get home?” Wilson asked, saying she’s fortunate to be able to take her kids to the bus stop but knows many parents don’t have that luxury. “I understand the bus office is short drivers, and the first week is always wonky, but what occurred yesterday could have been prevented.”
Sarah Briggs’ children’s bus stop is half a mile down a rural road, and across a busy two-lane highway where she says cars go above and beyond the set speed limit.
“There’s no good reason to why all these stops have changed,” Briggs said. “The child’s safety should be the school’s top priority.”
Bourcier confirmed the district had people working over the weekend at the bus offices to assist parents. Due to more students still registering for school this week, more bus changes could occur, she said.
“Routes change annually based on ridership even prior to the new bus routing system. We are addressing bus stop issues on a case-by-case scenario,” Bourcier said, urging parents with concerns to contact the Transportation Office so that their situations can be heard.
Bourcier also brought up a state law (Section 59-67-415) regarding parental responsibility and the safety of children at school bus stops.
"Parents or guardians are responsible for the safety, conduct, and the timely arrival of their children to, from, and at the designated school bus stop before the arrival of the school bus for pick up and transport to school and the timely departure of the children after the school bus leaves the designated school bus stop after transporting the children from school," the law reads.
Parents will be notified regarding any changes this week or next week by the bus offices through ParentLink and/or Facebook pages, according to the district.
Bourcier also reminds parents to make sure they have the most updated information in the system so they can be sure to receive the latest updates in a timely manner.
