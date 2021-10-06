As Jeremy Church sits with a customer inside the Gracious Pig Smokehouse in Surfside Beach, the smell of slow-cooked meats fills the dining area, while a clattering of shot glasses being gathered can be heard in the background.

Church, a Surfside Beach native, is the Director of Operations for Dining and Designs. He and Vice President Richie Huggins, a North Myrtle Beach native, have been working from the get-go to make sure the Gracious Pig Smokehouse gets up and running.

The Gracious Pig Smokehouse is a part of a multi-restaurant block located near the Surfside Pier. Pizza Hyena, which Gracious Pig sits across from, was the first restaurant to open up in June 2019. Following the Gracious Pig’s opening a little over two weeks ago, a third restaurant called Chimichanga Llamas, is expected to open in December or in early January 2022.

“It’s long overdue,” Church said. “Surfside needed something like this.”

The road to the Gracious Pig’s opening was anything but gracious. The COVID-19 pandemic, delays in construction, along with working on building inside a major flood zone were just some of the setbacks the Gracious Pig faced.

“When you’re building in Zone A, the flood zone, it’s a little more difficult to get things done,” Huggins said. “You better have all your I’s dotted and your t’s crossed and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship here.”

Prior to the restaurant’s opening, the Gracious Pig tested the waters with a food truck and was a staple at Lakewood Campground and also served up festival-goers in May at Carolina Country Music Fest.

“It worked out very well for us,” Huggins said.

Since opening, Huggins said he’s noticed customers return four, five, even six times since their first visit. Even folks who were regulars at Pizza Hyena have made their way across the street to test out the new restaurant on the block.

What's on the menu?

The menu at the Gracious Pig is simple — yet has flare. Visitors can start their meals with a plate of porchos — a crispy, fried pork skin drizzled in queso cheese, chopped smoked bacon and topped with diced green onion. Following the appetizers, one can order the pulled pork sandwich or pick from the various meats — pulled pork, smoked sausage, pork ribs, sliced smoked turkey, wing dings or sliced brisket — and up to two sides.