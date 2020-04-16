The City of Conway wants to make sure that visitors know where they are and how to get to all of Conway’s important sites, including city buildings, schools and tourist areas.
To accomplish that, officials contracted with Signs Etc. out of Charlotte, N.C., to craft 84 signs at a cost of $196,400, but Sherry Brower, owner/treasurer of Signs Etc. said encroachment privileges, particularly along U.S. 378, couldn’t be secured in some of areas, so the project dropped to about 78 signs and, therefore, came in below budget.
A crew from the company was in Conway Tuesday erecting the 10-feet tall green signs, each bearing the city’s logo and an arrow(s) to notable locations.
Brower said the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the speed of the placement of the signs because crews had been staying at the Cypress Inn, one of the city’s businesses closed by the Governor’s Stay in Place order.
When they’re done the signs will direct people to the Conway Medical Center; Coastal Carolina University, along with its Brooks Stadium and HTC Center; Whittemore Park Middle and Conway Elementary schools; Fire Stations 2 and 3; Conway Recreation Department; Smith Jones Park; Conway City Shop; U.S. Post Office; Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs; Horry Georgetown Technical College; Collins Park; Sherwood Park; Conway Public Safety Complex; Horry County Museum, Library and Courthouse; Conway Marina and Riverwalk; Adult Education Center; City Hall; Visitor Center; Riverfront Tennis Center; Crabtree Greenway and more.
There has been talk of a second phase of the project with signs concentrated primarily in areas east of Conway.
“This project has gone wonderfully,” Brower said. “Mary Catherine (Hyman) and Adam (Emrick) were so easy to work with. They know their stuff, so it has been a pleasure.”
Planning for the project has taken about a year, with Conway City Council getting its first look at a prototype of one of the wayfaring signs in June of 2019.
Conwayites will also notice a new Welcome to Conway sign at Collins Park that was separate from the wayfaring sign project.
The new sign is located near the corner of Main Street and Sixteenth Avenue facing traffic heading toward town and was completing created, built and painted by city employees.
The sign and lighting were completed by Darrell McDowell, Tim Patrick, Robert Cooper, Gavin Rowe and Colby Holmes in the Building Department with help from Andy Roumillat with the Solid Waste Department. City Zoning Administrator Kym Wilkerson and Deputy City Administrator/Planning and Development Director Mary Catherine Hyman together crafted the sign’s message. Wilkerson created and installed the stencils and Hyman did the painting.
Hyman also credits City Administrator Adam Enrick with helping prepare and clean the wall for painting and doing a little of the painting. Arborist Wanda Lilly will take over now with planning for and planting the landscaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.