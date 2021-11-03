Nestled in the middle of Main Street in downtown Loris, local restauranteur Richard Ward is prepping himself and his employees at Ritchie’s Eatery and General Store for their second full week of being opened to the public.

“I’m just thankful for all the customers we’ve been getting,” Ward said.

Prior to last week, Ward had two soft openings, catering to two separate events – the 42nd Annual Loris Bog-Off Festival and the high school reunion for Loris High School Class of 1981, which featured sitting Mayor Todd Harrelson.

“They had a nice little crowd in here,” Ward said. “It was nice having them as our first customers. The party went well and they enjoyed the food, of course. It was a great event.”

Ward said the first week was spent understanding what would and wouldn’t work for the restaurant.

“Changing the kitchen around, getting the flow, getting people trained on the computers,” Ward said. “We made a lot of mistakes that we know we don’t need to make again so it was a learning experience for all of us that were here.”

Ward, who has 40 years of restaurant experience, said Ritchie’s Eatery & General Store is something the Loris community needed.

“We got many places to eat, a lot of it is fast food,” Ward said. “To find a traditional restaurant, we have very few of those.”

The meals that are prepared for customers are homemade and old-fashioned, Ward said, which he believes sets his restaurant above the rest.

“We make macaroni and cheese the way grandma used to make it,” Ward said. “We make collard greens the way I remember as a child. We have a lot of food that has stood the test of time and it’s some of the best food you can get.”

Some menu items that Ritchie’s has to offer are the Open Face Pot Roast, Smoky Mountain Chicken, Low Country Potatoes, and Shrimp and Grits. The local staple Chicken Bog is also served, of course.

Other menu items have a special meaning for Ward. Items such as Caleb’s Crazy Chicken, Sam’s Sirloin and Zack Attack Cajun Pasta are mostly named after family members. Ward said he’s open to having customers offer up new dish ideas, adding that those customers could see their own name on the menu.