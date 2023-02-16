Taking the chance to meet in Columbia alongside their local delegation, the Coastal Carolina University trustees approved four new promotional tuition rates Thursday, designed to support lower in-state student recruitment rates.
“Why can’t we be a leader out front, that we want them to come to Coastal?” said CCU President Michael Benson.
Provost Dan Ennis announced the new rates that apply in four different categories:
- Students who earned at least 15 hours at CCU but left the school in good standing would be now eligible to take some courses offered through their online completion program for a $100 flat rate.
- Undergraduate active-duty military students serving as a member of the National Guard or as a reservist can now pay $250 per credit hour (part-time) and $3,750 per semester (full-time).
- State residents who hold college credits from other universities who are seeking degree completion can take some courses offered through the online completion program for a $100 flat rate.
- The partnership between South Carolina Technical College System and CCU will now offer SCTC personnel the chance to sign up for graduate-level coursework taught through CCU for 60% of the in-state graduate tuition. This is similar to the existing discounts offered to Horry County Schools personnel who want to pursue graduate degrees at CCU.
New nursing program
The board also approved a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, aimed at helping the nationwide nursing shortage.
The program will be housed in the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance.
“CMC [Conway Medical Center] said ‘we’ll hire every nurse you put out’,” Ennis said.
This traditional BSN program will teach students a variety of skills, knowledge and ethical values, as well as principles of person-centered care.
Courses in the major include didactic, lab, and clinical practice. It is anticipated that 90% of graduates of this program would secure an RN position within nine months of graduation, CCU officials said.
The degree program still needs to be approved by the S.C. Higher Education Commission, the S.C. Department of Education, and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before being added to the official curriculum.
Banning Tiktok on campus?
With the recent announcement that S.C. Governor Henry McMaster has taken action to block TikTok on state government electronic devices, CCU officials are preparing to address the issue on campus in the coming months.
According to a December press release from McMaster’s office, “protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses.”
“Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is purshing to ban acess to TikTok in the United States,” McMaster said in a letter written to S.C. Department of Administration.
CCU trustees have made no changes regarding campus social media yet, but plan to discuss it more in detail in their next meeting in May.
