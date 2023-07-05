A new path fit for runners, walkers, wheelchair users and bicyclists has opened in the North Strand.

The 2.5-mile path stretches from Hill Street to Harrelson Avenue along Little River Neck Road.

This is a shared use path, according to the city of North Myrtle Beach, but golf carts are not allowed on the path.

Here are just a few other places in Horry County, aside from the beaches, to go for a good walk:

- Horry County Bike & Run Park at 150 Frontage Rd.

- The Market Common in Myrtle Beach

- Vereen Memorial Gardens in Little River

- Myrtle Beach State Park

- The Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach

- Conway Riverwalk