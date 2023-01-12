Over 200 acres of land off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road have been added to the city of North Myrtle Beach and a proposed development at this site could bring more than 500 homes.

City council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of the land after a second reading during its meeting Monday.

When the area was considered an unincorporated part of Horry County, its zoning designation was Commercial Forest Agriculture, according to public documents.

Now, the property is zoned Mid-Rise Multifamily Residential, which Shep Guyton, the agent for the owner of the property, Lauret Associates, LLC, petitioned the city to approve along with the annexation.

“I personally think it’s a win,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said. “To get the roads paved where there’s activity on Water Tower Road to Robert Edge Parkway, it’s a win for all the areas surrounding it.”

Hatley said the area will be serviced by Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.

Beazer Homes is the potential developer of the neighborhood, which could include 520 residential units, a swimming pool and a clubhouse, city documents state.

“The project shall contain not less than 20% open space which shall include protected wetlands, required buffers, ponds, amenity lots, green space, or other undeveloped acreage within the project,” city documents say.

My Horry News has reached out to Beazer Homes for comment.